INDIANAPOLIS — For anyone wishing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh would explain an alleged pending four-game suspension for recruiting violations, he’s right there with you.

“I’m not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation,” Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Days. “I’m with you: I’d love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

USA Today reported Tuesday that Harbaugh and the NCAA were working toward a four-game suspension for violating recruiting rules and lying to NCAA investigators. But the NCAA has not leveled the final result, leaving Harbaugh tight-lipped about specifics.

Whether it’s his lawyers or Michigan Athletics keeping those lips sealed, the silence leaves speculation about his suspension unanswered for the time being. Even when pressed for answers at a later press conference, Harbaugh didn’t budge.

“I’ve come to this podium or this stage since 1982 … as a football player football coach, (to) lay it all out there,” Harbaugh said. “But this is one of those situations where I cannot do that.”

Again more pressure, again the same response:

“No matter how you frame the question — I can’t. Not at liberty. Unable. Unable to talk about any aspect.”

Michigan players even claimed that they don’t know the full story, let alone anyone outside of the program. But that lack of knowledge, they claim, doesn’t impact the Wolverines’ preparations for a season with championship aspirations.

“Honestly, we just gotta attack it the same way as we’ve been attacking every other game,” senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said. “This is an unfortunate situation, but we have to continue to be the same team we want to be and embody that. So even if he’s not going to be with us, he’s definitely going to be with us in spirit, but we gotta play for him like we played for him any other game.”

Those games in question? Three group-of-five non-conference tilts against the AAC’s East Carolina, the Mountain West’s UNLV and the MAC’s Bowling Green State. The fourth game is Michigan’s Big Ten kickoff at home against Rutgers, a group that went 4-8 nationally and 1-8 in the Big Ten last season. Not exactly games the Wolverines need to worry about, even though they say they prepare for all games equally.

Yet, one loss in that slate would prove catastrophic to Michigan’s season goals of a third-straight appearance in the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff — this time, making up for two straight semifinal losses by winning out.

With NFL-bound players including fifth-year cornerback Mike Sainristil and senior running back Blake Corum returning for their swan songs, the suspension shouldn’t dash any of those hopes if Michigan takes care of business and plays to Harbaugh’s usual standard.

That standard will be set away from game days in practices, which players still expect Harbaugh to run in the event of a suspension.

“If anything, this is gonna make us go even harder — you know what I’m saying?” Corum explained. “Maybe a little motivation, light a fire under us. So really (I want to) just rally my troops, get them going, and we’re gonna do this (for) Coach Harbaugh — if that is the case.”

This suspension isn’t the only headline to hover over Harbaugh. Last summer, comments he made at a pro-life rally gathered a media firestorm in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022), which overturned precedent allowing birthing persons to access reproductive healthcare. USA Today also published an article in April that alleged three unnamed former players sexually assaulted Quinn Moffett in 2018.

Most notably, Harbaugh faced backlash for hiring Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler III to a recruiting role this offseason when Schembechler’s social media engagement included racist content that praised Jim Crow segregation.

Amid the noise of the suspension, players were quick to defend Harbaugh’s character.

“Coach Harbaugh is Coach Harbaugh,” Sainristil said. “He is who he is — how you see him is how he is. The only Coach Harbaugh I could speak on is the one that I see day to day and that’s a great coach, a great guy.”

If the NCAA suspends him, Harbaugh won’t be the coach Sainristil and other players see for the first four games. No matter the strength of schedule during that span, playing without their head coach — and without offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome for one game — could have unforeseen consequences.

Even if Harbaugh can’t say so — no matter how many times he’s asked — that’s still a glaring risk for an otherwise hopeful season.