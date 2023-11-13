Stanford took the lead early and had answered at every turn. As California attempted to rally, the Cardinal parried at each point. Kicking a field goal to go up three with just over two minutes left in the 2019 iteration of the rivalry game, Stanford had victory in its sights as things were growing desperate for the Golden Bears.

Then, Cal quarterback Chase Garbers shed a tackle in the backfield, scampered for a touchdown and ensnared the Bears’ first lead of the game with just over a minute to go. And as the clock hit triple zeros, Cal had captured its first win in the rivalry known as the Big Game in over a decade.

The Bears’ students, fans and alumni alike poured over the stanchion. In a moment of elation, joy and a decade of pent-up rivalry loss, the rowdy Cal crowd stormed the field with gusto. There was only one slight wrinkle though.

It was in Stanford Stadium.

As graduate center Drake Nugent — a recent Cardinal transfer to the Michigan football team — remembers it, the rivalry loss was stunning. To lose after 10 years of victory was hard enough. To lose at home, even worse. As Bears swirled on Stanford turf, Cardinal faithful and players alike could muster little response. It was heartbreaking, it was soul-crushing, it was more than a bitter taste.

And then it happened again.

Two years later, losing again at home, Cal students rushed Stanford’s field again, leaving a nasty mark on an already vitriolic rivalry. In Nugent’s four years with the Cardinal, he lost three of four Big Games. He saw upset wins against Notre Dame in 2022, along with then-No. 3 Oregon and then-No. 14 USC in 2021. But in that elusive Big Game, the wins never came easy.

“Those were tough losses for sure,” Nugent told The Michigan Daily. “Especially my last year there. You can make as many excuses as you want. We had injuries and stuff, but at the end of the day, you still got to win the game. Those are some tough pills to swallow, especially out there, not many people care about football, but when it comes to that game, they do care.”

So as a Bears victory ensured another field rush — the moment stuck with Nugent. The sting of a rivalry loss stuck with Nugent.

And it isn’t going away anytime soon.

***

Transferring to Michigan prior to the 2023 season, Nugent sought a fresh beginning. For a center criticized for his size but lauded for the effort he brings to every moment, a shift to the Wolverines’ consecutive Big Ten titles brought a new perspective after going 14-30 with the Cardinal.

One thing did stay the same though. Nugent may have left the animosity of the Big Game, but he found a rivalry by a similar title — and just as much, if not more, hatred.

The Game.

In a move that could have felt entirely different, from uprooting life in gorgeous Palo Alto to settling down in a quintessential college town in the Midwest, Nugent learned one thing quickly. He might’ve packed his bags with all the essentials of a cross-country move, but he need not bring a rivalry — there was already one waiting.

“These clubs, they can’t stand each other,” Drake’s father, Terry Nugent, told The Michigan Daily. “Cal-Stanford can’t stand each other. … (And) I don’t care if you live in Colorado or California or live down the street here in (State College). Everybody knows the dislike between Ohio State and Michigan.”

Now, Nugent has one chance to make a first impression — and a last one.

Even with another year of eligibility technically remaining, Drake’s future plans lay elsewhere. Mimicking the process of former one-year transfer Olu Oluwatimi, Drake hopes to spend a year with the Wolverines before jumping to the NFL.

As a starting center, Drake captains an offensive line that has been hailed as a main driver of Michigan’s return to success over the Buckeyes. There’s much riding on The Game itself, as always, but there’s pressure on Drake too.

“I knew it was a big rivalry, but I kind of felt that more throughout the course of the year,” Drake said. “Even not being in football season, you can still feel it. And guys like (graduate guard Trevor Keegan) and them explain to me like, ‘You walk around on campus on that week and it just feels different.’ ”

It’s an interesting position. Unlike many players in the locker room, Drake hasn’t spent four years in Ann Arbor. He didn’t grow up in Michigan or Ohio, or even near it — he’s from Colorado. He hasn’t seen The Game in its entirety.

He hasn’t seen fans in scarlet and gray trade jabs with those in maize and blue. He hasn’t seen fans foaming at the mouth for victory with seasons defined by simply one win or loss. He hasn’t experienced 100 years — and a Toledo War’s worth — of hatred.

Except, in a way, he has.

***

As The Daily Californian football writer Emmanuel Macedo likes to think of it, the Big Game brings out a different energy out West:

“Cal is not a football worshiping school, but when The Big Game comes around, it’s a football worshiping school.”

Worship is a good word for it. And the same can be said for Stanford. Though neither program currently boasts the successes of its earlier years, and perhaps interest in football has sagged as of late, the Big Game is something that each side always hangs their hat on.

In some ways, the traditions of the Big Game can rival The Game unlike any other matchup in college football. The football rendition of the Big Game predates the Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry by five years — although the Toledo War came decades before. The Big Game plays for the Ax, a prized rivalry trophy. And student organizations on both campuses have ways of celebrating. From student journalists’ touch football games to boarding up campus monuments, everyone is engaged — even the most casual fans.

“This game is circled on their calendars months in advance,” Macedo said. “… Taking us back to last year, it was the first time since 2008 that Berkeley had won the Ax at home. I remember sitting in that postgame press conference, these guys were saying that old men were coming up to them crying and hugging them because it means so much more.”

Suddenly, for Drake and anyone who knows the history of the two games, there’s a little bit of Ann Arbor in Berkeley, a dash of Columbus in Palo Alto — and vice versa. Drake traded one heated rivalry for another just as fierce.

Thus for the Bears and their faithful, in 2019 and 2021, after a decade of strife and anguish, rushing the Stanford field may have felt like a necessity, a breath of fresh air. But for Drake, and the Cardinal, it was a stranglehold.

“Now how damn embarrassing is that for you as a fan when the opposing team rushes your own home field?” Terry said. “So that’s stuck with those guys. … (And) it’ll stick with him when he takes the field with Ohio State.”

***

In some ways then, Drake isn’t really making a first impression, or even a last. In more ways than one, when Drake lines up across from an Ohio State nose tackle on a fateful November day in Ann Arbor — as they all are — it will be a moment of redemption.

Michigan faithful will remember the elation of winning 2021’s game after nine years in the gutter against Ohio State. For Bears fans, they’ll remember taking over enemy ground on the road in Palo Alto, twice. The prize, the pageantry, the show and the success, they’re the moments that will live on in the history books — as they all do.

But Drake Nugent can’t forget.

“It’s pretty shitty to say, but I was on the flip side of that,” Drake said. “My freshman year we beat Cal like 10 times in a row, and UCLA nine times in a row. I didn’t play my freshman year, but you still felt that (when) you’re on the opposite side.”

It’s a choice though, to not forget. To feel the anguish of crushing defeat and turn it into a motivator that will last a lifetime. Drake’s losses have felt the lowest of lows — something the Wolverines were all too familiar with just three seasons ago. But he also knows the highest of highs, and the work that it took to get there.

He remembers where he’s been, and he hopes it’s going to change where everything goes.

So when a nose tackle lines up across from Drake on Nov. 25, they won’t just be lining up against one of the Wolverines. And they won’t just be lining up against a new transfer.

Instead, they’ll be lining up against a gritty veteran who doesn’t have the mentality of a team that’s won consecutive matchups against its biggest rival. In fact, Drake is 1-3 against his old rival. Now, he’s vying to be 1-0 against his new one.

They’ll be lining up against a center who’s heard and seen the noise. From being undersized to watching his field twice conquered by a rival, Drake has out-worked, out-focused and out-experienced his way to this moment. After five years in the game, Drake is laser focused on a redemption years in the making.

“He is a super focused athlete,” Terry said. “The closer you get to gameday, he has the ability to really put the blinders on and concentrate everything as it pertains to being ready come opening kickoff.”

And after two programs, four rivalry games and a cross-country shift in perspective, once kickoff comes around, the sting of a rivalry loss will be with Drake. But he doesn’t think it will come after.

It’ll be motivating him all day long.