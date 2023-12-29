LOS ANGELES — When graduate center Drake Nugent was preparing for the Big Ten Championship against Iowa, he was climbing an uphill battle. He wasn’t just gearing up for a tough defense in the Hawkeyes, he was also dealing with an ankle sprain that easily could’ve kept him out of the game. In fact, it was the game itself that kept him in it.

“If we had a game after that, like the week after, I probably wouldn’t have played,” Nugent said Friday. “But the fact that I knew we had four weeks to rest up after … and I’m never going to play in the Big Ten Championship again so like, ‘why not?’ ”

His “why not” mentality led to him playing a full game on a bad ankle, leaving Nugent needing plenty of rest and recovery afterward. He had tape wrapped around his left ankle in his Rose Bowl press conference appearance Friday, but maintains he’s now feeling good after taking 10 full days off practice before returning — welcome news for the No. 1 Michigan football team.

The Wolverines will have their hands full up front to begin with against No. 4 Alabama’s defense in the College Football Playoff semifinal tilt, but injuries along the offensive line leaves them carrying even more. Specifically, All-American senior Zak Zinter’s season-ending leg injury against Ohio State left Michigan scrambling to reshuffle its line.

Put simply, the Wolverines really couldn’t afford losing even more starters on the line after Zinter’s injury. The extended break after the Big Ten Championship helped players like Nugent heal up, giving the o-line its best chance to prepare for the Rose Bowl already sans arguably its best lineman in Zinter.

“I think all the o-linemen in what we do … really in the last four games we played physical, physical, violent games,” offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said. “And you need this time to get your body just naturally to rest, and it’s been really good for us. We’ve done a great job getting back into that physical phase (to) help us prepare mentally and physically for what we’re going to have on Monday.”

When it comes to preparation that’s now amping up even more after the line’s lighter contact over the break, things look different with Zinter out. He’s around the facility, his presence inspiring his teammates and giving them “an excuse not to complain,” as Nugent put it.

But with Zinter only able to motivate and unable to practice, the shuffling around continues as Michigan looks for the perfect fit. It’s keeping the whole line on its toes as it freshens up.

“(Graduate offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart) and I played next to each other in (fall) camp when he was kind of scrambling around all the different positions and stuff,” Nugent said. “So it’s familiar waters for us. It’s just about … getting those reps with them at practice and stuff last week and this week, and kind of going back to that camp mindset I guess, where everyone’s kind of fighting for spots.”

Thus far, graduate lineman Trente Jones has filled in on the o-line, but Nugent suggests there’s still open battles at practice ahead of the Rose Bowl. Whatever group ends up playing won’t be as strong as one with Zinter, but it will be as rested as ever after a bruising season.

While Alabama’s defense has the o-line’s attention — the SEC championship winning unit is no joke — the same goes for the other side of the ball. The Wolverines may not have been able to three-peat a Joe Moore award for the best offensive line, but their linemen are still a key to the game. The Crimson Tide know that if they want to beat Michigan, they’ll have to get through an o-line that has proven it can get hot — like blocking for 30-straight rushes at Penn State.

It’s SEC vs Big Ten after all. While there’s plenty of emphasis on star power across the field, it always comes down to the trenches.

“They have an old o-line, but an old experienced o-line too,” Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner said. “They’re very smart … they understand run schemes and gap fits and all type of that stuff. It’s going to be a very good game on (Monday), it’s going to be a very challenging opponent to go against for sure.”

When previewing his view of Michigan’s o-line, Turner also emphasized how much the Wolverines shuffle things around, admitting that he doesn’t even know who will start where come gameday. What he does know is that he’s ready to battle, and so is most of Michigan’s o-line.

How the line holds up will come down to players like Nugent. He asked “why not” when deciding to play through an injury earlier in the month. If he asked himself that again ahead of the Rose Bowl, the answer would be even easier — he’s feeling as good as he can this time of year, and his line is gearing up for its biggest game yet.