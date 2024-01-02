PASADENA, Calif. — Sitting at his locker in the bowels of Rose Bowl stadium, senior wide receiver Roman Wilson claimed that he knew it.

It didn’t matter to him that he had been quiet for most of the CFP Semifinal game against No. 4 Alabama, it didn’t matter that the No. 1 Michigan football team’s offense was quiet for most of the second half either. The Wolverines, down 20-13 with less than two minutes left, were knocking on the goalline, having managed to somehow work their way down the field in crunch time following drive after drive of stagnation.

And Wilson knew how the play was going to look. He knew he’d have space — he knew that all he’d need to do was actually make the play.

“Even before the play, even after I made the catch, just a lot of adrenaline going through me,” Wilson said. “Just gotta breathe deep deep breaths. I knew it was gonna be open, just had to make a play.”

Open it was. In a game that saw the Wolverines bottled up plenty, Wilson suddenly had all the room in the world.

He worked his way across the formation in the backfield and lost the defense — Michigan’s top wideout suddenly left unaccounted for with everything on the line. But he wasn’t totally unaccounted for, he did account for himself. He knew he’d be open, he made the catch, and it was time to let everyone know that this touchdown wasn’t like the other team-leading 11 he had entering the game.

Prancing and leaping his way across the plane, Wilson created a seismic shift in southern California. He had capped off a signature drive, the type of drive kids grow up dreaming about, and the type of drive that leads to national championship berths. His small leap across the goal line was a giant leap for a team that hadn’t scored since the second quarter, bringing the game an extra point away from a tied score.

Because as the San Gabriel mountains lost their shine as the game wore on, so did Michigan’s offensive unit — Wilson himself only had one catch entering the fourth quarter. But he had the Wolverines humming again not just through that four-yard catch and run in the flat, but through his reemergence as an offensive cornerstone and the primary target for junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy.



“I wouldn’t say it’s a hard thing,” Wilson said of making plays late after not being too involved throughout. “Just being locked in and just knowing that this team’s gonna count on you.”

It was crunch time, and Michigan’s No. 1 receiver had to make plays if the Wolverines wanted to suddenly march down the field and tie the game after a scoreless half. But the first play he made was a negative one.

It was fourth-and-2, and Wilson got excited. Not that he had made a catch to move the chains, but that senior running back Blake Corum got free with a pass out of the backfield and was sprinting down the sidelines for a lot more than two yards. Wilson was so excited that he blocked an Alabama player in the back, knocking 10 yards off of the 35-yard burst.

He made a mistake — he knew it. He had to make up for it — he knew it.

“I made a really bad play, really bad mistake,” Wilson said. “… And the guys were out there, they forgave me. The only way I can make it up for them is making a big play and I’m just happy I got the opportunity to do that.”

It took more than just a big play from Wilson to help churn the 75-yard game-tying drive, it took big plays. Two plays after the penalty, Wilson took to the skies. Doing his best impression of the mountains gracing Pasadena, he high-pointed an overthrown ball before managing to stay on his feet after landing, make a defender miss and dash to the five yard line for a 29 yard catch.

Everything up for grabs, Wilson had to find a way to get there and make a play. He knew that. And yet again, he knew what to do, he knew how it was going to look.

“When (McCarthy) threw it I was — in the most like non-cocky way — I was the most confident I was gonna come down with that ball,” Wilson said.

When he came down with it, he brought a reminder down with him too. While McCarthy is the driver of the offense, while Corum and the o-line are the engine, when time was ticking and the Wolverines really needed to move, Wilson sent a message that he’s the one who can put the offense into a higher gear.

With the clock slipping away and a long way to go in that final drive of regulation, Michigan’s top receiver needed to make plays. It was going to take all of the Wolverines’ weapons to topple Alabama, so Wilson needed to step up late.

He knew it. And he did it.