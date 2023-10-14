Apparently, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh thinks about olive jars often. And maybe, Donovan Edwards does too.

“You got the big screw-on top. It’s wide, and you unscrew it and you turn the olive jar over — nothing can come out because they’re packed in so tight,” Harbaugh said. “But if you can just get one — one to get shaken loose — then they all just start plopping out. And that’s what I said to (Edwards).”

It’s a timely analogy, because the once snake-bitten junior running back finally pried an olive loose in the No. 2 Michigan football team’s 52-7 romp against Indiana. After a year filled so far with failed attempts to break the plane, Edwards scored his first touchdown of the season.

It wasn’t his first time sniffing the end zone. More than five times this season, Edwards came within a yard of scoring his first touchdown. That figure excludes the times he was open on a passing route, too. Yet every single time, his first of the year proved too elusive to grasp.

Whether senior running back Blake Corum came in to relieve him on those goal-line looks, or the Wolverines chose to kick a field goal, Edwards stood on the sideline empty handed. All the while, he maintained an outwardly positive attitude and promised that the icebreaker would come soon enough.

Opportunities to make that happen piled up against the Hoosiers. None characterized his struggles better than the last offensive drive of the second half, when the Hoosiers tackled Edwards feet away from paydirt with the clock winding down.

Coming up short yet again, Edwards had enough.

As Harbaugh tried to sub in senior running back Blake Corum, Edwards waved off the change. In response, Harbaugh called a timeout to pull Edwards out, and one play later Corum punched in the score. Edwards, sullen, got a talking-to from running backs coach Mike Hart on the sideline.

“(Edwards) was rolling. He wanted to stay in, and I wanted Blake,” Harbaugh said. “… I understand the competitive nature of “The Don,” and he helps us in so many ways. But that was his competitive fighter nature, and he wanted to finish it off.”

As he and his teammates walked to the tunnel at halftime, Edwards lagged near the back, speaking with junior running back Tavierre Dunlap and getting cheer-up hugs from other teammates.

Frustrations might’ve boiled over on that play, but the near-misses continued. In the third quarter, Edwards lined up as a receiver while his corner played well off of him. Wide open, Edwards watched as the ball sailed instead to freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan, who ran a designed screen pass through contact on the other side of the field for a touchdown. But despite the saddened demeanor to end the half, Edwards instead exuded joy. He and Morgan celebrated the score together, hitting an air guitar solo and high fiving each other.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, Edwards broke through. He lined up for a 2-yard, goal-line run. As he powered forward, his teammates carved up a hole to relieve the curse. Even graduate quarterback Jack Tuttle got in on the action, slamming behind him just to make sure he crossed the plane.

As the officials signaled a touchdown, Edwards had relief at long last.

The ensuing scene captured the emotions of what scoring meant to Edwards. Corum threw off his helmet to celebrate. Hart effused sideline praise with a smile. Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy giddily skipped off the sideline to congratulate his teammate. And Edwards gave himself a little fist pump.

“He was excited. I was excited for him. I think everybody was excited,” graduate linebacker Michael Barrett said. “You know, trying to get that olive out the jar. Slowly, slowly start getting more.”

After coming so close yet so far before, Edwards finally got the monkey off his back. The timing matters, too. If Michigan can get both Corum and Edwards contributing to the high levels expected entering this season, that adds even more playmaking potency to the offense. For a Wolverines squad that has hung 45 or more points on the past three Big Ten opponents, getting another dangerman going only adds another weapon.

While one score doesn’t change the nature of his slow start, Edwards can use this to wipe the slate clean. After so many close calls, so many failures, so many questions — he finally got his touchdown

And because of that, Edwards doesn’t have to think about olives anymore. He just has to shake more loose.