For Donovan Edwards, expectations this season were at an all-time high. Impressed with his big runs in the three most critical and most recent games of last season, fans and media alike anticipated a dominant campaign. He and senior running back Blake Corum seemed primed to be one of the NCAA’s top backfields.

The responsibility of such hype is something that Edwards embraces.

“That’s just me — I have a high expectation,” Edwards said. “It’s OK (because) that’s greatness. That’s greatness that people are putting high expectations on me like that.”

But through five games, the junior running back hasn’t come close to meeting those expectations. He is averaging a little over three yards per carry, and he has yet to score a touchdown through five games. Compared to the expectations, his start is disappointing. But that hasn’t stopped him from showing positivity despite his situation.

“I’m not tripping at all,” Edwards said. “Not one bit. I know that I get bashed a little bit. You know, critics are critics — who cares? But at the end of the day, I know what I can improve on. I know what I’m doing well, and that’s all I could continue to do, is be me. Not get down on myself. Just keep my head up and continue to work.”

That perseverance has been cultivated in part by his coaches, including running backs coach Mike Hart. Edwards said his coaches “consoled” him during what he characterized as a slow start by his own standards. As much as he wants to routinely break off the kind of big runs that he delivered at the end of last season, he still believes they’re coming.

In the meantime, Edwards has also incorporated some changes. Whereas before the season he wanted to implement what he called the “Blake shimmy” in reference to senior running back Corum’s ability to cut around defenders, Edwards said Tuesday that he wants to also bring a more north-south style to his runs.

“They go hand in hand, right,” Hart said Wednesday. “You go north south and then you shimmy, right, but you have to go north and south before you can make somebody miss at the second level. The shimmy happens at the second level when you’re trying to make the safety miss.”

Running downhill, Edwards wants to hit the hole with explosive power, one of the traits that made him such an effective back last season. Especially in Michigan’s offensive schemes, Hart noted how important it is to move downhill and stack seemingly small five-yard pickups into a larger drive. When Corum and Edwards split the workload with fewer carries, their opportunities to get chunk plays are limited. Last season, Edwards feasted most when Corum was injured to end the season. In a time-sharing split, it is harder for either running back to earn the kind of eye-popping numbers that showed last season.

Edwards believes he made meaningful progress getting into his peak play last week despite similar lackluster statistics. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry that game and eight of his 14 carries were those less than three yard pickups Michigan deems inefficient. But Edwards sees one change — hitting holes hard — as an achievement he can build upon.

Although Edwards has taken an optimistic outlook on his struggles, the Wolverines have started to explore their options. Against the Cornhuskers, Edwards earned 48 yards on 14 carries, while senior running back Kalel Mullings ran for 43 yards on five touches, including a 20-yard touchdown. As much as Edwards has embraced a positive mentality to work through his slow start, Michigan isn’t afraid to look elsewhere while he isn’t at his former level of success.

But extra competition hasn’t deterred Edwards. Hart said he is proud of Edwards’ “mental fortitude” to keep a positive outlook amid a failure to reach expectations. Instead of lamenting his position, he has celebrated touchdowns on the sideline like he finally scored his first of the season.

“You’re not always going to have a great game. You know, people don’t have great years,” Edwards said. “That’s not to say I won’t have a great year, but people don’t have good games and great years, and that’s just football. At the same point, that’s life.”

By the numbers, Edwards has yet to have a standout game. But whether he rekindles his big play potential from last season or not, he wants to keep that positive energy.

Because even if Donovan Edwards hasn’t reached the same highs as last year yet, that doesn’t mean this season is over. It just means that expectations might have to change — at least momentarily.