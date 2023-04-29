On Friday night in Kansas City, Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the NFL Draft with pick No. 60.

Turner, who spent the past four years with the Wolverines, will enter the Bengals organization as a coveted prospect known for his elite athletic ability and speed.

Hailing from Suwanee Georgia, Turner came to Ann Arbor as a three-star recruit after a year at IMG academy. And in his first two seasons at Michigan, he played in a mostly limited role, generally spending much of his time on special teams. But over the past two years, Turner has grown into a defensive force.

In 2021 Turner had his breakout season, starting eight games, nabbing two interceptions and earning the title of co-most improved player from the Wolverines’ defense. In 2022, fully cemented as a starter, Turner’s upward trajectory continued as he posted 11 pass breakups, an interception and a 45-yard fumble recovery touchdown. For his pronounced season, Turner was then acknowledged by the Big Ten, this time receiving second-team All-Big Ten Honors.

Turner’s body of work at Michigan was enough to generate draft buzz around him. However, it was his stellar performance at the NFL Combine that boosted his reputation even further. Running a 4.26 40-yard dash, Turner’s time was the fastest of any player at the combine, and the fifth fastest ever run at the event. With his athleticism and agility on full display, Turner’s performance elevated his draft stock greatly heading into this weekend.

Now a Bengal, Turner is expected to sign with the team and could be a key component of their defense in the years to come. The Bengals are hoping that Turner’s immense speed, strong technique and positional awareness that made him so successful in Ann Arbor will translate to similar success in the NFL.