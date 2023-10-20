Ron Bellamy will never forget it.

In the middle of a 2018 game against Oak Park, West Bloomfield high school’s football coach turned around and saw Donovan Edwards standing on crutches in the rain. A week earlier, the sophomore star suffered a season-ending ankle injury. But that night, in the pouring rain and contending with the loss of his own season, Edwards stood on the sidelines cheering on his teammates. Particularly, he was drawn to Dillon Tatum.

Edwards might not have been able to line up in the backfield, but he could teach. And Tatum, a freshman running back called up from junior varsity that week, was a perfect protégé.

The next year, when Edwards returned to the field, the duo meshed instantly thanks to that mentor-mentee relationship. It created a bond that lasted through their high school careers from recruiting visits to signing days to winning the 2020 MHSAA Division I title.

“I just want to show him what it takes,” Edwards told The Michigan Daily. “ ‘I want you to be that next guy after I leave.’ Because I was handed that torch after Sterling Miles left from West Bloomfield. I was handed the torch after that. I wanted to hand it to (Tatum).”

Now, they’re on opposite sides of one of college football’s most bitter rivalries. As a running back for the No. 2 Michigan football team, Edwards is preparing to win a big road game in East Lansing this Saturday. Tatum, a safety for Michigan State, circled this weekend on the calendar as a season-salvaging game for his Spartans.

But deep down beneath the rivalry, they’re still close friends. Edwards calls Tatum here and there to check on him, how his games went and what he’s up to. They still drop by each other’s house.

That all started at West Bloomfield, where the two comprised a potent backfield. Edwards led the charge as a five-star running back ranked second in the country; Tatum ranked 20th as a four-star athlete who played running back and defensive back. No matter who carried the ball, opponents were in for a tough play.

“You look at both kids’ offer lists and like man, both these kids play in the same backfield?” Bellamy told The Daily. “And arguably, it was the top backfield in the nation, which is saying a lot. We look at skilled guys from the Midwest, compared to looking at the Deep South or the West Coast. Having two nationally recruited kids in the same backfield is pretty remarkable.”

So was West Bloomfield in 2020, Edwards’ senior year. After losing a nail-biter regional game to Belleville to end the previous year, the Lakers entered a new season dictated by COVID-19 restrictions. Nonetheless, they were determined to win.

Amid sporadically canceled games early in the season, West Bloomfield maintained its focus. The Lakers scored the most points in their 70-year history that season. They also let up fewer than 100 points for the first time since 1992.

Running back Donovan Edwards runs as a Michigan State player tries to tackle him. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Pure dominance, characterized by the two-headed monster of Edwards and Tatum.

Some games, Edwards scored four touchdowns and tallied 200 yards before halftime. At the same time, Tatum made plays on both sides of the ball. Both were the kind of players that coaches schemed for to maximize their talents. The rushing split was akin to what Edwards and senior running back Blake Corum have employed the past two seasons at Michigan.

“Because they both were so talented, we’d move Donovan to quarterback because he had a quarterback background and Dillon would be the running back,” Bellamy said. “And we’d just run zone read. … Those guys fed off each other’s energy.”

“We shared the rock,” Tatum told The Daily through an MSU spokesperson. “Definitely competing at every moment. We enjoyed our time together. We knew if we continued to work with each other, we would go and win the state championship, and that’s exactly what we did.”

But again, this was the COVID-19 season, and the pandemic threatened to derail everything. Riding high off a 63-6 win over Stevenson High School, the Lakers learned that their season would be put on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases. Teammates started to feel discouraged.

In an era of hurry-up-and-wait, time was ticking.

While the clock ran, Edwards had a chance to skip ahead. The Wolverines had Edwards all set up to enroll early for fall camp. But the Michigan High School Athletics Association delayed the high school playoffs.

Edwards had two options: either come to Ann Arbor and start his college career, or wait it out and finish what he started with the Lakers.

“I would probably have to come in June if they told me I couldn’t enroll after the state championship game,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t missing it.”

See, Edwards had unfinished business. His freshman year, West Bloomfield lost a 3-2 (yes, you read that right) heartbreaker to Clarkston in the Division I state championship game. Sitting in the locker room with seniors who came so close to a ring, Edwards made a promise.

“I know that the seniors didn’t want to hear it, but I was like, ‘I promise you guys like I’m gonna bring a state championship to West Bloomfield,’ ” Edwards said. “Like, I said that shit. That’s something that I have to hold myself to.”

Three years later, Edwards wanted to follow through on his vow. And with Tatum learning from his lead, he didn’t want to set a bad example by abandoning his teammates either.

In the gym with Bert Mosley — father of current MSU captain and Lakers alum Tre Mosley — the duo got to work with their teammates. They didn’t know when the season would restart, but they knew they’d be ready. In January, Edwards added online classes at Michigan to his plate, after writing an appeal letter to the NCAA to maintain his high school eligibility. Even if it was uncomfortable, he was going to make it work.

“I said to Donovan, ‘You’re enrolling at Michigan. It’s a little bit more important than winning the state championship. You can get your collegiate career started,’ ” Bellamy said. “He was just like, ‘Nah coach, I’m a captain and started this journey with my brothers. I’m gonna finish it.’ ”

Edwards wasn’t alone.

“It was definitely the guys that we had,” Tatum said. “People really wanted it, really badly. And they knew that as soon as we got to that type of (state title) game, a lot of guys would get more opportunity to get to the next level, and that’s exactly what happened.”

After two more playoff games, including a 35-34 revenge win over Belleville, the Lakers got their shot at a title. Facing defending champion Davison, Edwards had a chance to make good on his promise. This was his last ride.

The Lakers started with the ball, and Bellamy immediately looked to Edwards and Tatum. This was a team built on pounding the rock, and that remained the playbook with a title on the line.

But they got off on the wrong foot. On the fourth play from scrimmage, Tatum fumbled and lost the ball. Davison had a chance to set the tone.

Instead, Edwards set the example. After West Bloomfield made the defensive stop, Edwards took the ball 78 yards to the house on the next drive. He scored two more touchdowns, including a 71-yarder, to lead the Lakers to that elusive championship trophy. They only attempted two passes all game.

“As soon as he won, then that was his legacy,” Bellamy said. “Arguably one of the greatest players in the program’s history.”

Edwards’ legacy lived on through more than just state title banners. It carried over to Tatum, and in turn to the players his protege mentored. That’s what makes high school football special, not just wins and losses but the bonds that link generations of players.

“It was impressive to see two big time prospects in the same backfield and those guys just fed off each other’s energy and it was a great blend,” Bellamy said. “Not everyone could do that, form that partnership, but Donovan and Dillon had it. And they made the most of it.”

This Saturday, both will line up across from each other in the middle of a fierce rivalry featuring six alumni plus Bellamy, who is Michigan’s receivers coach. But even if they’re waging war on the field, Edwards and Tatum will experience a reunion few players get to enjoy.

“It’s very exciting, because not everybody makes it to these types of programs,” Tatum said. “When you have a guy across the field that you played with, and that you shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears with before, it’s real cool to play against him.”

Because as both compete in what players and coaches dub the “state championship game” of Michigan college football, they’ll both do so knowing they’ve already won a real one side by side.