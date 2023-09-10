As Blake Corum addressed the media following the No. 2 Michigan football team’s 35-7 victory over UNLV, the senior running back was unusually blunt for someone who had just scored three touchdowns.

“Definitely not satisfied with my performance today,” Corum said. “Definitely feel like I could’ve done more with what I was given. … I’m always hard on myself, so I’m definitely going back to the drawing board.”

Though Corum’s comments may come across as unnecessarily critical, they come from a place of genuine frustration for the Wolverines’ run game. While Corum did score three touchdowns in the contest, the majority of the afternoon was a slog for Michigan’s backs. Throughout the contest, Corum and fellow junior running back Donovan Edwards were stymied by the Rebels’ defensive line and unable to break for significant chunks of yardage.

At the conclusion of the contest, the duo had combined for just 89 yards on 21 carries, managed only two runs longer than eight yards and, for the second week in a row, saw no individual performer with more than 100 yards.

Despite Corum and Edwards’ outsized role, running backs coach and acting Michigan coach Mike Hart focused on the running game’s struggles from a broader perspective.

“I just keep telling them we’re one block away. We’re one missed tackle away,” Hart said. “When we turn on the film I think that’s what we’re going to see. Whether it’s a receiver getting a block on the safety, whether it’s a backside cutoff on the (defensive) line, … or whether it’s the back making the wrong cut — we’re leaving a lot of yards out there.”

Coming into the season, the running game was expected to be the highlight of the Wolverines’ offense. With both Corum and Edwards returning to Ann Arbor, there was much speculation that Michigan would have one of the best running back rooms in the nation. But against both East Carolina and UNLV, the running game struggled.

Edwards especially was uncharacteristically overwhelmed by the Rebels’ run defense. Posting totals of just nine yards on six carries — his lowest since his freshman campaign in 2021 — he was unable to move the ball for any significant gain. Everywhere he turned, a Rebels defender stood ready to catch him.

“If you see the runs that he had, there wasn’t much there to get,” Hart said. “ … You’ve seen those 80 yard runs from him, right, and when you don’t get those you’re like ‘Is there something wrong with him?’ There’s not. Like I said, I think we’re just one block away.”

While in terms of yardage the Wolverines’ run game lagged, Corum made up for it with impressive goal line efficiency. Three times throughout the contest — in the first, second and third quarters respectively — Corum punched into the endzone by running through large scrums for short yardage scores.

Corum’s three touchdowns mark just the fourth time in his career he has accomplished such a feat. But even so, Corum and Edwards played second fiddle to the passing game. While McCarthy and his receivers moved the ball, the running backs struggled to break for anything meaningful.

As Hart alluded though, the struggles didn’t fall squarely on the backs’ shoulders — the entire run unit looked disjointed at times.

Playing relatively weak opponents up to this point in the season, there hasn’t been much of a need for Michigan’s run game to fire at full capacity as it has torched its adversaries through the air. And these struggles share similarities with last year’s campaign, early in the season before the Wolverines’ run game needed to step up, it had three mostly forgettable games. In fact, Corum’s only three games last year with fewer than 100 yards were the first three.

But regardless, Michigan’s run game under-performed against UNLV. Even with Corum’s three touchdowns, the Wolverines left meat on the bone. But Hart maintained confidence that the issues were momentary and would not become a pattern.

“I just told (Corum) he’s thinking too much – just run,” Hart said. “You can’t always look for the big play, just go and it will happen. And he knows that, and he was better this week than he was last week, and he’ll be better next week.

“Really it’s just my job to keep him confident. Because Blake Corum is going to be Blake Corum, and Blake Corum is going to have a lot of long runs this year.”

But against UNLV, those runs weren’t yet present. The Rebels’ run defense didn’t give Corum and Edwards much to work with, and they were unable to go out of their way to take it.