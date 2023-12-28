LOS ANGELES — It’s hard for anyone to be a favorite against Alabama, a concept the No. 1 Michigan football team has become quite familiar with in the lead up to the 2024 Rose Bowl.

The Wolverines are the top seed, the favored team and by most accounts, the team who should win this game. Yet, they’re pitted against a Crimson Tide program that’s now pegged as an underdog for just the sixth time since 2009, with a 4-1 record in those previous games. Even if Michigan is favored, it feels like the underdog of this Rose Bowl matchup.

“I mean, I feel like we’re the underdogs,” senior edge rusher Jaylen Harrell said Thursday. “… We’ve had a chip on our shoulder all year, really. So we’ve just gotta focus on us; it’s not about them.”

There’s a reason why fans chant “We want Bama,” and why Michigan players looked shocked when the one-loss Crimson Tide made it into the College Football Playoff over undefeated ACC champion Florida State. Alabama is a team no one wants to face, and especially as a favorite.

“Alabama’s the standard of college football,” Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe said Thursday. “So if you want to learn about true football, you look at Alabama.”

Milroe’s words give an air of cockiness, but there’s a lot of truth in his assessment. Nevertheless, the Wolverines want to be the standard of college football themselves this year. To do that, they’re going to have to go through the understood leaders of the sport. Bama is dominant. Bama is highly talented and well coached. Bama is what college football programs strive to be on the football field. And yet, Michigan wants to prove that they’re the big dogs of this year’s field.

The Wolverines want to dethrone the underdogs, an oxymoron that speaks to their current situation.

“When everyone hears Bama, they get this little ‘oh my gosh, it’s Bama’ type of thing. They forget what we’ve done,” Harrell said. “Come Monday, it’s time to remind ourselves who we really are, not really worried about what anyone else says. Just focused on us and going out there and handling business.”

The Crimson Tide won’t make it easy. From a personnel perspective, they have some clear advantages. They’ve got a big and physical offensive line, and the Wolverines haven’t faced a mobile quarterback with the arm talent of Milroe. They’re also led by Nick Saban, the winningest active coach in college football. For Michigan, there’s no team on the schedule that can match the type of game it can expect from Alabama.

“The most comparable team is probably our own team, and the team that we get to practice against all the time,” Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. “… Once again, you hope that all those spring practices, all those training camp practices, all the times we do good on good — you do it for these moments right here when you’re playing against an elite team like Alabama.”

The Wolverines are elite too, but they want to prove they’re at the top now — not just in name, but in results. They’ve yet to do that in their two straight seasons of losing in the CFP semifinal. And with a poor track record pitted against a perennial powerhouse, some detractors find it easy to think that Michigan isn’t truly deserving of its No. 1 ranking. That doubt leaves a certain level of hunger, one that a win against Alabama would sate.

While the Wolverines might be the Rose Bowl favorites on paper, they’ve got something to prove against the Crimson Tide. By beating Alabama, Michigan can prove that it belongs at the top.