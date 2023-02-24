Standing at a podium in Schembechler Hall for the first time since losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, Jim Harbaugh faced a bevy of questions about his program. He was asked about position battles, transfers and coaching changes.

But for the second season in a row, there were accompanying questions about his team off the field. From how serious his flirtation with the NFL got, to the status of his ongoing NCAA investigation, to the firing of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss — and even his relationship with athletic director Warde Manuel. For every bit of hype surrounding the upcoming season, there was a matching form of hesitation.

Regardless of the noise, Harbaugh preached confidence in his program’s players and culture.

“It’s, in my mind, like some of those housing markets that have become recession proof,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “They’re just good no matter what’s coming from the outside of here. And to see everybody here, it’s almost like a superhero that an attack comes in — it’s like we’re able to absorb it, just spit it back out in some kind of laser fashion.”

Recession-proof superheroes or not, there’s plenty of controversy looming over Harbaugh’s program. The NCAA investigation includes multiple allegations that could result in significant repercussions for the program. The most severe — a Level I allegation saying that Harbaugh lied to NCAA investigators — could result in a suspension or fine for him or the program. If that happens, it could be a season-altering blow.

On the same side of that coin, the details surrounding Weiss’s firing remain murky at best. Records collected by the Associated Press show that he was fired for illegally accessing other people’s computer accounts, adding some clarity to the blanket “computer access crimes” terminology that clouded the transgression. When asked about Weiss, Harbaugh himself didn’t offer any extra information.

While Weiss’s termination is resolved, the investigation of those crimes could create significant turbulence around the otherwise high-flying program.

But Harbaugh doesn’t see any of it that way. He repeatedly maintained that each situation was normal — like confirming in January that he was returning to Ann Arbor after back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

“After every season anywhere I’ve ever been, that’s a conversation I want to have — ‘Do you still think I’m the best person to do this job,’ ” Harbaugh said about his relationship with Manuel. “And I want to know what the rest of the administration thinks. I want to know what the players think. I want to know what the other coaches think and I want to know what the fanbase thinks.”

So when it comes to the state of his program, what does Harbaugh think?

“Compare us to perfect and we’re going to come up short in the major areas,” Harbaugh said. “Compare us to any other program, I think you’re gonna see that it doesn’t get any better.”

Harbaugh feels that way because the Wolverines have all the pieces to thrive on the gridiron. They return a dynamic quarterback in sophomore J.J. McCarthy. Then there’s an All-American and Heisman hopeful in junior running back Blake Corum. Not to mention the fact that the Wolverines’ depth chart includes numerous returning starters to work with. After a season in which his program set a program record for wins, most of those core pieces will return for a swan song in 2023.

Despite all the offseason controversy, Michigan remains a national championship contender. Two practices into spring ball, it should feel good about the shape of its program.

But there’s also plenty of room for hesitations.

Because at any moment, the other shoe could fall. The NCAA could deliver its decision on Harbaugh’s alleged violations. The Weiss situation could reach deeper into the program than previously known. Even further, the staffing situation isn’t fully resolved — Harbaugh confirmed that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is receiving NFL interest after one season leading the Wolverines.

“It’s an ongoing thing, something that we treat as a really positive thing that NFL franchises, NFL teams have a lot of interest in all of our personnel, coaches, players, staff,” Harbaugh said. “And if somebody in our organization feels like that’s going to benefit them professionally and personally, then we don’t hold anybody back.”

Standing inside Schembechler Hall fielding all those questions, Harbaugh remained confident in his team. In spite of the deluge of negative headlines clouding his program, Michigan’s potential gives him plenty to look forward to.

But it’s spring, and Harbaugh can enjoy a new season blooming before his eyes. Time will tell if that feeling lasts until the leaves come down this fall.