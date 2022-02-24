Denard Robinson is returning to Ann Arbor.

The former All-American quarterback and noted fan-favorite is rejoining the Michigan football program as the Wolverines’ assistant director of player personnel.

“I am so excited about coming back to Michigan,” Robinson said in a press release Thursday afternoon. “This place means a great deal to me and I look forward to interacting with past, present and future Wolverines in my new role. (Michigan coach Jim) Harbaugh and I have been talking for almost a year about returning to help the program, and to have it finally come together is a dream come true and fulfills one of my career goals.”

Robinson played four seasons at Michigan, first bursting onto the scene as a sophomore in 2010, when he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors. As a dual-threat quarterback, Robinson set the NCAA record for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 4,495 yards on the ground. He remains the school’s all-time leader in touchdowns, with 91.

Robinson, 31, spent the past NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, serving as the organization’s college scouting assistant. Previously, he spent four seasons on Jacksonville’s roster as a running back and was an offensive quality control coach in 2020.

“Denard is an energetic guy who always has a smile on his face,” Harbaugh said. “He will be a positive addition to our program in both the player personnel and player development areas. Denard has been an active member of this campus and we know he will bring that same enthusiasm and love for Michigan to our building every day.”

Robinson will work alongside Tom Gamble, Michigan’s freshly-minted director of player personnel, and Albert Karschnia, the director of recruiting operations.