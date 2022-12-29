PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Before he could be a star, Donovan Edwards had to wait his turn.

He bided his time while Hassan Haskins emerged as the Michigan football team’s domineering running back last season, and he did the same as Blake Corum followed in Haskins’ footsteps a year later. He worked his way back from multiple injuries across both his freshman and sophomore seasons, each of which threatened to stunt his growth.

Edwards — a competitor at heart — got antsy.

“This was the first time in his football life that he wasn’t the man,” Ron Bellamy, Michigan’s receivers coach and Edwards’s high school coach at West Bloomfield, told The Daily Thursday. “But he’s humble. He knew he wasn’t quite ready yet. Whenever his number was ready, he made sure he was ready for it. That’s why he’s having the success he is now.”

After each one of his breakout performances, reporters asked Edwards about the waiting. Each time, his answer sounded the same. He invoked his spirituality, crediting the Lord and conceded that he knew his time would eventually come.

“I just had to sit back and wait my turn and show the world what I’m capable of being able to do,” Edwards said Oct. 15 after rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State.

At that point in the season, Edwards was still playing second fiddle, an important piece in Michigan’s offense but merely the complement to Blake Corum, perhaps the nation’s best running back. But when Corum suffered a torn meniscus Nov. 19 against Illinois, the situation changed. Edwards had to step up.

“It was like, ‘Well, we can finally see what this kid can do when he gets a bigger share,’ ” Ken Rys, West Bloomfield’s running backs coach, told The Daily.

Both Bellamy and Rys — like everyone else who knows Edwards well — knew what was coming.

In the wake of Corum’s season-ending injury, an injury to Edwards required him to wear a soft cast on his right hand. The wrap meant he could only cradle the ball in his non-dominant left hand but, however uncomfortable, he didn’t let the cast impact his performance.

Edwards rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns to key Michigan’s victory at Ohio State. He followed that up a week later with a 185-yard, one-touchdown performance to lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship, winning MVP honors in the process.

“When he stepped in as our bellcow runner, we expected nothing but excellence from him,” graduate center Olu Oluwatimi said Tuesday.

That expectation of excellence has followed Edwards throughout his entire athletic career.

When Edwards was in seventh grade, he tried out for the middle school basketball team, which Rys happened to coach. Right away, Rys could tell Edwards looked the part of an athlete — he had the same physique, the same pronounced muscle tone, as he does now.

“He would drive through the lane and kids were scared of him,” Rys said. “He’s just an intimidating runner.”

Sure enough, those characteristics translated to the football field. A freshman on West Bloomfield’s varsity team, Edwards ran with anger. Rys likened his rushing style to that of NFL Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, noting their mutual desire to “run over people.”

But West Bloomfield worked to mold Edwards into more than just a physically-imposing rusher. He spent roughly 15 snaps a game at receiver, becoming the team’s best pass catcher under Bellamy’s tutelage. Quarterbacks coach Zach Hilbers even devised several Edwards-specific quarterback packages, utilizing him in option-style scenarios to give opposing defenses confusing looks.

“When it came down to it, we were gonna win or lose with our best player having the ball in his hands a lot of the game,” Hilbers said.

Thanks to Edwards, more often than not, West Bloomfield won.

“(Winning is) where his focus has always been,” Hilbers added.

Every athlete wants to win, but hearing the stories and lore surrounding Edwards, his desire feels more like an oath. Rys says that the basketball team never lost when he coached Edwards. The football team, meanwhile, lost just three games that Edwards suited up for.

One of those losses occurred during Edwards’s freshman year, when West Bloomfield dropped a “heart-breaker” in the state championship game. Afterward, Edwards made a promise.

“We’re gonna get back here, and we’re gonna win it,” Edwards told his team.

“And no one was ever gonna deny him that,” Rys remembered.

The journey there wasn’t simple. While Edwards took a leap forward as a sophomore, a broken leg ended his season in early October. He came back even stronger for his junior season — Rys calls him “superhuman” in that sense — but West Bloomfield fell in the semifinals, losing by just two points.

That set the stage for Edwards’s senior year.

The raging COVID-19 pandemic endangered the season on several occasions, inducing several pauses. The ultimate stoppage lasted 56 days, prolonging the season into the third week of January.

That posed a problem for Edwards, slated to be an early enrollee at Michigan. Suddenly, his present conflicted with his future.

So Edwards wrote a letter to the NCAA, petitioning to maintain his high school eligibility while beginning online classes at Michigan. Sure enough, they obliged.

“He said, ‘Coach, we started this thing,’” Bellamy recalled, smiling. “ ‘Now, I’m gonna finish it.’ ”

In the state semifinals against Belleville, Edwards tallied three touchdowns. Then, in the finals, Edwards racked up 257 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries to clinch West Bloomfield the state championship. He did all of it with a sprained thumb.

“That was probably one of the greatest runs in Michigan high school football history,” Bellamy said.

Rys added: “Broken arm, broken thumb, broken anything, he was gonna go out there and win a state championship.”

That rings true now, with Edwards — still nursing the same thumb ailment— playing the best football of his collegiate career. Michigan’s season teetered with Corum’s injury; a 10-0 start could have unraveled. But Edwards didn’t allow that to happen, just like he didn’t allow any obstacle to stand in the way of the promise he made back as a freshman at West Bloomfield.

“He’s the best back in the country,” sophomore linebacker Junior Colson said Wednesday. “I’ve been saying it since he got here. There’s not another back in the country that can do what he does. … I think we’re just seeing the start of something great to come.”

Some players may not embrace the sudden spotlight quite like Edwards has. Some players, too, may have opted not to wait their turn after enrolling as a highly-touted recruit like Edwards did.

But Edwards is driven and determined in a way few can understand. Hilbers is quick to call him the hardest worker and most competitive player he’s ever coached. Rys praised his maturity and patience, each of which propels Edwards forward, even amid difficult times. Bellamy described him as relentless.

“He’s re-introducing himself to the nation now,” Bellamy said.

Sitting at a table in front of his name placard during Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl Media Day, Edwards spoke about his prolific emergence. Engulfed by reporters and cameras, Edwards refuted the notion that his recent performance is “legendary.”

“We gotta win a national championship,” he said, his face stern. “That would make us legendary.”

And finally, at Michigan, it’s his time to lead the way.