MINNEAPOLIS — It took Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis just two plays to become well acquainted with Will Johnson and the No. 2 Michigan football team’s defense.

As the sophomore cornerback jumped an errant pass by Kaliakmanis and trotted into the endzone, the Golden Gophers’ tactical blunder represented the first in a long day that had only just begun.

Even as Minnesota made marginal gains on offense, the Wolverines were quick to adapt as their defensive resilience empowered their runaway performance. Against a Gophers (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) team creeping out of its slow offensive start, Michigan’s (6-0, 3-0) defensive adjustments left Minnesota on the losing end of a 52-10, scheming chess match in which they couldn’t register a point in the entire second half.

“It speaks for itself right there,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We have not had any points scored against us in the third quarter. (Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is) really good. I made it a point today at halftime to go spend time over there and watch him do that, and he was really good.”

Electing to avoid the middle third of the field early and often, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck evidently watched his fair share of film on Minter’s defense. Utilizing the flats, Fleck’s play calling attempted to move the ball outside of the pocket and away from the Wolverines’ run-stuffing defensive tackles, including sophomore Mason Graham who returned from a two-game injury absence.

After Johnson’s pick-six put them down 7-0, it took three offensive drives for the Gophers to snag a first down — and it initially appeared as if Minnesota would pose no threat to the No. 2 Michigan football team.

However, as the Gophers’ slow, churning offense began to hit its rhythm, the Wolverines’ strong rushing defense began to falter. Minnesota utilized gap-blocking schemes and stretch cutbacks, turning Michigan’s interior strengths against it. As offensive line schemes pulled the Wolverines’ defensive lineman to one side of the field, Gophers running back Zach Evans nimbly cut back on his outside zone runs, stranding the big men on the wrong side of the hashes. Getting tricky, outside runs essentially flipped to the other side of the field mid play as Michigan found itself unintentionally running out of position.

Evans racked up 35 running yards on five attempts, and Minnesota’s rushing attack appeared to find secure footing. Nailing a 54-yard field goal, the Gophers trailed 10-3.

“They gashed us a few times on the stretch,” defensive lineman Mason Graham said. “They were stretching us out, but when they run sideways like that, there’s gaps that open up as they run the play. So they were staying patient, finding the open gap, but we just started playing more sound defense.”

Minnesota’s success was short-lived. As Fleck moved one piece, Minter shifted another. On the next offensive drive, the Wolverines’ defense came prepared, positioning linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage to play up against a cutback. Two rushes produced four total yards, and the drive ended in a three-and-out punt.

Fleck would not be deterred. Sending his wideout rooks forward, the Gophers found their most successful play of the day. With six seconds left in the first half, Kaliakmanis delivered a 35-yard strike to receiver Daniel Jackson for a touchdown against graduate cornerback Mike Sainristil. With linebackers and safeties up to protect the run, Sainristil was left on a lonely island as Minnesota moved closer to striking distance down 24-10.

“We weren’t in the right defense, really,” Harbaugh said. “Their field goal kicker could’ve made it from that distance and we let them take a shot to the endzone when we really should’ve been in a double cloud — three deep. At least a three deep and a five under would’ve been preferred.”

Cloud coverage, which has two safeties and a cornerback who play deep, intending to help guard a longer shot towards the end zone. Instead, Sainristil found himself alone as the single safety on the play couldn’t recover in time to help. Meanwhile, ‘five under’ refers to the number of down defensive lineman to rush the quarterback and limit his time to throw further downfield.

Coming out of the break, Minter had enough of the stalemate. Moving his bishops, he pushed his linebackers deeper from the line of scrimmage and into the flats. A happy medium, his safeties stayed in the box to cover the run, as linebackers remained out wide to protect any future Sainristil snafus. The Wolverines created comprehensive coverage that helped seal victory.

Coming out of the half, the Gophers punted on their first two offensive drives, before Minter finally put them in check.

Attempting to hit the left side of the field, Kaliakmanis watched another pass fall into the hands of a defensive back — this time sophomore Keon Sabb, who intercepted the Wolverines’ second pick-six of the day to put Michigan ahead 45-10. With the game already out of reach, Sabb’s signature play meant that the Wolverines’ defense had outscored Minnesota’s starting offense.

“(Keon Sabb) had a great performance,” Johnson said. “He started the year out very strong, had a great camp. He’s been getting better every week and I think our class (is) really special overall,and we got a lot of guys that are going to just continue to grow, continue to get better and we’re all chasing greatness.”

Though it took only one quarter for Michigan to pull away, the Wolverines found success by continually erasing any of Minnesota’s offensive adjustments. As the clock hit triple zeros, Michigan’s defense had let up just 169 yards. In a defensive chess match on Saturday, the Wolverines always moved their pieces in lockstep with the Gophers.

By continually outmaneuvering Fleck’s moves, Michigan shook hands on an easy checkmate.