Another Wolverine has found a new home in the NFL.

After edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions, safety Dax Hill became the next Michigan player to come off the board.

Taken by Cincinnati with the 31st overall pick, Hill becomes the highest drafted Wolverine safety since Jabrill Peppers.

The Oklahoma native and five-star recruit appeared in 33 games during his three-year college career, recording 151 total tackles — 7.5 of which came for a loss — and recovering three fumbles. In the passing game, Hill totaled 20 pass breakups and four interceptions, emerging as a reliable option for Michigan in coverage.

Entering his junior year, with new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald replacing Don Brown, Hill transitioned from safety to nickel with ease, continuing to produce at a high level for the Wolverines.

In the NFL, Hill projects as a defensive back with versatility in coverage and an ability to get downfield and make tackles. The Bengals will hope to turn Hill into a dynamic threat by capitalizing on his athletic upside to mold him into a bona fide NFL defensive back that stands as a force in the passing and running game alike.