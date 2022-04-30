David Ojabo is heading to the NFL.

The former Michigan linebacker saw the culmination of his meteoric rise up NFL draft boards, as he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 45th overall pick of the draft on Friday.

Ojabo had been a surefire first round pick since the conclusion of the Wolverines season, but he was dealt a major setback when he ruptured his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day on March 19. Despite the uncertainty of when Ojabo will return to the field, the Ravens saw enough potential to take a chance on Ojabo in the second round.

In Baltimore, Ojabo will reunite with former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Prior to the 2021 season, Ojabo was an unheralded prospect. He grew up in Scotland and had little experience playing football before coming to the U.S. for high school. He came to Ann Arbor in 2019 as a player with a lot of potential but a very raw skill set — not seeing game action as a freshman and primarily playing on special teams as a sophomore.

But in his junior year, Ojabo exploded onto the scene. Putting together a season that earned him second team All-American honors, he accumulated 35 tackles, 11 sacks and a program record five forced fumbles. He played a key role in rejuvenating the Wolverines defense alongside Aidan Hutchinson, who went number second overall to the Detroit Lions earlier in the draft.

Ojabo will now continue his football career in the NFL. The last time he took the field he was suiting up for Michigan in its first ever College Football Playoff appearance. While it’s unclear when he’ll be able to suit up again, Ojabo has the potential to be a defensive weapon for the Ravens to deploy if he returns to full health.

His departure leaves a major hole in the Wolverines defense, and replacing his production will be key for Michigan to replicate its success this season.