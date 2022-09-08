Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

College football is back in full force, which means there’s only one thing to do: rank the teams. 

Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll. Here are the results: 

  1. Alabama (4)
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Baylor
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Arkansas
  11. Utah
  12. USC
  13. Florida
  14. Michigan State
  15. Pitt
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Penn State
  18. Cincinnati
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wisconsin
  22. BYU
  23. Tennessee
  24. Miami (FL)
  25. North Carolina State

Others receiving votes: Texas, Ole Miss, Houston, Coastal Carolina