College football is back in full force, which means there’s only one thing to do: rank the teams.

Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll. Here are the results:

Alabama (4) Georgia Ohio State Michigan Texas A&M Clemson Notre Dame Baylor Oklahoma Arkansas Utah USC Florida Michigan State Pitt Oklahoma State Penn State Cincinnati Wake Forest Kentucky Wisconsin BYU Tennessee Miami (FL) North Carolina State

Others receiving votes: Texas, Ole Miss, Houston, Coastal Carolina