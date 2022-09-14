Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll. 

This week, there’s a new number one. Texas was (almost) back against Alabama and it was enough to cause a shakeup in the standings. Elsewhere, Kentucky and Arkansas rose in the ranks while Notre Dame plummeted out of the poll altogether. 

Here is this week’s poll:

  1. Georgia (4)
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Arkansas
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Kentucky
  10. Utah
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. BYU
  13. Tennessee
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami (FL)
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Florida
  18. Penn State
  19. Texas
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Baylor
  22. North Carolina State
  23. Marshall
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Appalachian State

Also receiving votes: Cincinnati, North Carolina, Rutgers, Pitt, Houston