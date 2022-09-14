Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll.

This week, there’s a new number one. Texas was (almost) back against Alabama and it was enough to cause a shakeup in the standings. Elsewhere, Kentucky and Arkansas rose in the ranks while Notre Dame plummeted out of the poll altogether.

Here is this week’s poll:

Georgia (4) Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Arkansas Oklahoma Kentucky Utah Oklahoma State BYU Tennessee Michigan State Miami (FL) Wake Forest Florida Penn State Texas Ole Miss Baylor North Carolina State Marshall Texas A&M Appalachian State

Also receiving votes: Cincinnati, North Carolina, Rutgers, Pitt, Houston