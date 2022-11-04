There are just four weeks remaining in the college football regular season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Things have tightened at the top of the poll, while Liberty and Maryland have entered at No. 25 and No. 22, respectively. A colossal showdown between Tennessee and Georgia — The Daily’s top-ranked teams — should offer some clarity as to who is the best team in the country moving forward.

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Ten:

Tennessee (3) Georgia (1) Ohio State Michigan Alabama Clemson TCU Ole Miss Illinois Kansas State Oregon Utah LSU USC Penn State Tulane UCLA NC State Oregon State Oklahoma State Syracuse Maryland Wake Forest Texas Liberty

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame, Missouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma