Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

There are just four weeks remaining in the college football regular season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Things have tightened at the top of the poll, while Liberty and Maryland have entered at No. 25 and No. 22, respectively. A colossal showdown between Tennessee and Georgia — The Daily’s top-ranked teams — should offer some clarity as to who is the best team in the country moving forward. 

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Ten:

  1. Tennessee (3)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Alabama
  6. Clemson
  7. TCU
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Illinois
  10. Kansas State
  11. Oregon
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Penn State
  16. Tulane
  17. UCLA
  18. NC State
  19. Oregon State
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Syracuse
  22. Maryland
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Texas
  25. Liberty

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame, Missouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma