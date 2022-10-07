Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football.

After Georgia struggled to put away Missouri last weekend, there’s been a shakeup at number one, with Alabama and Ohio State splitting the vote for the top spot. Elsewhere, Kansas and TCU pulled off emphatic Big 12 victories and surged into the top 15. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, teams that were prominently featured towards the top of preseason polls, fell out of the rankings altogether.

Here is this week’s poll:

Alabama (2) Ohio State (2) Georgia Michigan Clemson USC Ole Miss Tennessee Utah Penn State Oregon Oklahoma State Kansas TCU NC State Wake Forest Kentucky UCLA Kansas State BYU Mississippi State Syracuse Washington Arkansas Baylor

Others receiving votes: Texas, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, LSU, Maryland, Illinois