Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.

Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football.

After Georgia struggled to put away Missouri last weekend, there’s been a shakeup at number one, with Alabama and Ohio State splitting the vote for the top spot. Elsewhere, Kansas and TCU pulled off emphatic Big 12 victories and surged into the top 15. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, teams that were prominently featured towards the top of preseason polls, fell out of the rankings altogether. 

Here is this week’s poll:

  1. Alabama (2)
  2. Ohio State (2)
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Tennessee
  9. Utah
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Kansas
  14. TCU
  15. NC State
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Kentucky
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas State
  20. BYU
  21. Mississippi State
  22. Syracuse
  23. Washington
  24. Arkansas
  25. Baylor

Others receiving votes: Texas, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, LSU, Maryland, Illinois