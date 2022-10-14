Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

It was another week where the top of the poll remained relatively stable while there was chaos further down the ranks. Tennessee continued to rise, Illinois and Coastal Carolina entered the rankings while Arkansas and BYU dropped out.

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Seven:

  1. Ohio State (3)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Tennessee
  9. TCU
  10. UCLA
  11. Oregon
  12. Penn State
  13. Mississippi State
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. NC State
  16. Kansas State
  17. Wake Forest
  18. Texas
  19. Illinois
  20. Syracuse
  21. Kansas
  22. Utah
  23. Kentucky
  24. James Madison
  25. Coastal Carolina

Others Receiving Votes: Baylor, Tulane