It was another week where the top of the poll remained relatively stable while there was chaos further down the ranks. Tennessee continued to rise, Illinois and Coastal Carolina entered the rankings while Arkansas and BYU dropped out.
Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Seven:
- Ohio State (3)
- Georgia (1)
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- TCU
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Kansas State
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Kansas
- Utah
- Kentucky
- James Madison
- Coastal Carolina
Others Receiving Votes: Baylor, Tulane