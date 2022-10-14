It was another week where the top of the poll remained relatively stable while there was chaos further down the ranks. Tennessee continued to rise, Illinois and Coastal Carolina entered the rankings while Arkansas and BYU dropped out.

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Seven:

Ohio State (3) Georgia (1) Alabama Michigan Clemson USC Ole Miss Tennessee TCU UCLA Oregon Penn State Mississippi State Oklahoma State NC State Kansas State Wake Forest Texas Illinois Syracuse Kansas Utah Kentucky James Madison Coastal Carolina

Others Receiving Votes: Baylor, Tulane