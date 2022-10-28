Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.

Week Nine is here and the first College Football Playoff rankings are right around the corner so it’s time to take stock of the current landscape. The beat is still split on who the No. 1 team in the country is. The rest of the top 10 remained relatively stable while new blood entered the rankings with SOuth Carolina and Tulane checking in. 

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Nine:

  1. Ohio State (2)
  2. Tennessee (1)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oregon
  11. UCLA
  12. Penn State
  13. Illinois
  14. Utah
  15. Wake Forest
  16. USC
  17. Syracuse
  18. LSU
  19. Kentucky
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Tulane
  22. Kansas State
  23. Mississippi State
  24. South Carolina
  25. NC State

Others receiving votes: Texas