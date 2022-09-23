Julia Schachinger/Daily. Buy this photo.

Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll. 

This week, there was not much movement at the top of the poll. However, upsets further down the ballot caused Michigan State and Miami to tumble out the polls altogether. Meanwhile, Kansas — the people’s champion — made its first appearance at No. 25.

Here is this week’s poll:

  1. Georgia (4)
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Arkansas
  9. Kentucky
  10. Utah
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Penn State
  13. NC State
  14. Tennessee
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Washington
  17. Florida
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Oregon
  20. Texas
  21. Baylor
  22. Rutgers
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Kansas

Others receiving votes: Michigan State, Pitt, Minnesota