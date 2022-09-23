Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll.

This week, there was not much movement at the top of the poll. However, upsets further down the ballot caused Michigan State and Miami to tumble out the polls altogether. Meanwhile, Kansas — the people’s champion — made its first appearance at No. 25.

Here is this week’s poll:

Georgia (4) Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma Arkansas Kentucky Utah Oklahoma State Penn State NC State Tennessee Ole Miss Washington Florida Wake Forest Oregon Texas Baylor Rutgers Cincinnati Appalachian State Kansas

Others receiving votes: Michigan State, Pitt, Minnesota