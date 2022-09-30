Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll. 

After a wild weekend, there was some movement in the back half of the top 10. Oklahoma and Arkansas tumbled down the rankings, while Washington and Tennessee rose up. Meanwhile, Kansas continued to surge — marching to No. 16. 

Here is this week’s poll:

  1. Georgia (4)
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. NC State
  11. Utah
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Penn State
  14. Oregon
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Kansas
  17. Minnesota
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Baylor
  20. Arkansas
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Kansas State
  23. Pitt
  24. BYU
  25. Cincinnati

Others receiving votes: Florida State, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Mississippi State