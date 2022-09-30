Each week, The Daily football beat will vote on who they believe are the top 25 teams in college football. Each beat member will submit an individual ballot, and the results will be aggregated for one comprehensive poll.

After a wild weekend, there was some movement in the back half of the top 10. Oklahoma and Arkansas tumbled down the rankings, while Washington and Tennessee rose up. Meanwhile, Kansas continued to surge — marching to No. 16.

Here is this week’s poll:

Georgia (4) Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Washington Tennessee NC State Utah Ole Miss Penn State Oregon Oklahoma State Kansas Minnesota Texas A&M Baylor Arkansas Oklahoma Kansas State Pitt BYU Cincinnati

Others receiving votes: Florida State, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Mississippi State