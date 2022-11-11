Last week, Georgia took down Tennessee and established itself as the clear No. 1 in College Football. With just three weeks to go in the regular season, though, who emerges beyond them is still anyone’s guess.

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Eleven:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU Alabama Ole Miss UCLA Clemson Utah USC Tulane Penn State NC State Texas Liberty Notre Dame Washington Illinois Kansas State UCF Florida State Kentucky

Others receiving votes: Oregon State, Coastal Carolina, Kansas