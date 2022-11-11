Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Last week, Georgia took down Tennessee and established itself as the clear No. 1 in College Football. With just three weeks to go in the regular season, though, who emerges beyond them is still anyone’s guess. 

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Eleven:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. Alabama
  9. Ole Miss
  10. UCLA
  11. Clemson
  12. Utah
  13. USC
  14. Tulane
  15. Penn State
  16. NC State
  17. Texas
  18. Liberty
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Washington
  21. Illinois
  22. Kansas State
  23. UCF
  24. Florida State
  25. Kentucky

Others receiving votes: Oregon State, Coastal Carolina, Kansas