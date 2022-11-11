Last week, Georgia took down Tennessee and established itself as the clear No. 1 in College Football. With just three weeks to go in the regular season, though, who emerges beyond them is still anyone’s guess.
Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Eleven:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- LSU
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- UCLA
- Clemson
- Utah
- USC
- Tulane
- Penn State
- NC State
- Texas
- Liberty
- Notre Dame
- Washington
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- UCF
- Florida State
- Kentucky
Others receiving votes: Oregon State, Coastal Carolina, Kansas