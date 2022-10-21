Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

A new week beacons a new poll, and there’s disagreement at the top as three different teams received votes to be No. 1. Tennessee surged all the way to No. 2 after its massive upset of Alabama. Elsewhere, Syracuse and TCU continued to rise up the ranks and Tulane made its first appearance at No. 23. 

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Eight:

  1. Ohio State (2)
  2. Tennessee (1)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Syracuse
  11. Kansas State
  12. Oregon
  13. Utah
  14. USC
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Texas
  17. Illinois
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Kentucky
  20. Penn State
  21. Mississippi State
  22. NC State
  23. Tulane
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Purdue

Others Receiving Votes: LSU, Kansas