A new week beacons a new poll, and there’s disagreement at the top as three different teams received votes to be No. 1. Tennessee surged all the way to No. 2 after its massive upset of Alabama. Elsewhere, Syracuse and TCU continued to rise up the ranks and Tulane made its first appearance at No. 23.

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Eight:

Ohio State (2) Tennessee (1) Georgia (1) Michigan Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU UCLA Syracuse Kansas State Oregon Utah USC Wake Forest Texas Illinois Oklahoma State Kentucky Penn State Mississippi State NC State Tulane Cincinnati Purdue

Others Receiving Votes: LSU, Kansas