A new week beacons a new poll, and there’s disagreement at the top as three different teams received votes to be No. 1. Tennessee surged all the way to No. 2 after its massive upset of Alabama. Elsewhere, Syracuse and TCU continued to rise up the ranks and Tulane made its first appearance at No. 23.
Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week Eight:
- Ohio State (2)
- Tennessee (1)
- Georgia (1)
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- UCLA
- Syracuse
- Kansas State
- Oregon
- Utah
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Penn State
- Mississippi State
- NC State
- Tulane
- Cincinnati
- Purdue
Others Receiving Votes: LSU, Kansas