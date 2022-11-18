There are just two weeks left in the college football season and teams are running out of time to make an impression. As the regular season winds down, the top teams have established themselves and the top four remained unchanged. Further down the ballot, new blood has entered the ranks — including Troy and Coastal Carolina.
Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week 12:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Utah
- USC
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- Oregon State
- Notre Dame
- UCF
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- Troy
- NC State
- Tulane
- Oklahoma State
- Coastal Carolina
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati, Kansas