There are just two weeks left in the college football season and teams are running out of time to make an impression. As the regular season winds down, the top teams have established themselves and the top four remained unchanged. Further down the ballot, new blood has entered the ranks — including Troy and Coastal Carolina. 

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week 12:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Penn State
  10. Utah
  11. USC
  12. UCLA
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Oregon State
  17. Notre Dame
  18. UCF
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Troy
  22. NC State
  23. Tulane
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Coastal Carolina

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati, Kansas