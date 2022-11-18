There are just two weeks left in the college football season and teams are running out of time to make an impression. As the regular season winds down, the top teams have established themselves and the top four remained unchanged. Further down the ballot, new blood has entered the ranks — including Troy and Coastal Carolina.

Here is The Daily’s Top 25 poll for Week 12:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State TCU Tennessee LSU Alabama Clemson Penn State Utah USC UCLA Oregon Ole Miss Washington Oregon State Notre Dame UCF Kansas State Florida State Troy NC State Tulane Oklahoma State Coastal Carolina

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati, Kansas