Shockingly, our football writers are competent. After a poor first week, they rebounded (probably because they couldn’t pick Fordham) and now all of them are over .500 for the season. Will that remain the case after week three?

Week 2 records:

Brendan Roose: 7-4

Jared Greenspan: 8-3

Daniel Dash: 8-3

Cumulative records:

Roose: 12-9

Greenspan: 11-10

Dash: 14-7

9/17 9:00 pm Maryland -7.5 at Illinois

Roose: Maryland (I’m sorry Bert)

Greenspan: Illinois

Dash: Illinois +7.5

9/18 12:00 pm Nebraska +22.5 at Oklahoma

Roose: Oklahoma

Greenspan: Oklahoma

Dash: Oklahoma

9/18 12:00 pm Cincinnati -3.5 at Indiana

Roose: Cincinnati

Greenspan: Cincinnati

Dash: Cincinnati

9/18 12:00 pm Michigan State +3.5 at No. 24 Miami

Roose: Michigan State

Greenspan: Miami

Dash: Miami

9/18 12:00 pm Northern Illinois +27 at Michigan

Roose: Northern Illinois

Greenspan: Michigan

Dash: Northern Illinois

9/18 1:00 pm Minnesota +2.5 at Colorado

Roose: Colorado

Greenspan: Colorado

Dash: Minnesota

9/18 2:30 pm Purdue +7.5 at Notre Dame

Roose: Purdue

Greenspan: Notre Dame

Dash: Notre Dame

9/18 3:30 pm Alabama -15.5 at Florida

Roose: Florida

Greenspan: Alabama

Dash: Alabama

9/18 3:30 pm Kent State +22 at Iowa

Roose: Kent State

Greenspan: Iowa

Dash: Iowa

9/18 3:30 pm Tulsa +26 at Ohio State

Roose: Ohio State

Greenspan: Ohio State

Dash: Ohio State

9/18 3:30 pm Delaware at Rutgers

Roose: Rutgers

Greenspan: Rutgers

Dash: Rutgers

9/18 4:00 pm Northwestern -2.5 at Duke

Roose: Northwestern

Greenspan: Northwestern

Dash: Northwestern

9/18 7:30 pm Auburn +6 at Penn State

Roose: Penn State

Greenspan: Auburn

Dash: Penn State