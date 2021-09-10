It was an abysmal showing from the football beat, going 14-16 on the weekend. Only Daniel Dash escaped with a winning record after a stunning comeback, having started 0-2. Fordham, meanwhile, broke the camel’s back for Jared Greenspan’s picks and dropped him to a measly 3-7.
This week, Daniel wants you to know he picks Washington to win outright, not just against the spread. Jared and Brendan, meanwhile, lack any sense of creativity.
Will they do better this week? Definitely not, but read our content — we crave the attention.
Records:
Brendan Roose: 5-5
Jared Greenspan: 3-7
Daniel Dash: 6-4
Week 2 GAME
9/11 11:00 am Virginia -10 vs Illinois
Brendan: Illinois — never pick against Bert
Jared: Virginia
Daniel: Virginia
9/11 12:00 pm Ohio State -14.5 vs Oregon
Brendan: Ohio State
Jared: Ohio State
Daniel: Oregon
9/11 12:00 pm Minnesota -20 vs Miami (OH)
Brendan: Miami
Jared: Minnesota
Daniel: Minnesota
9/11 2:00 pm Syracuse +2 vs Rutgers
Brendan: Rutgers
Jared: Rutgers
Daniel: Rutgers
9/11 3:00 pm UConn +33.5 vs Purdue
Brendan: Purdue
Jared: Purdue
Daniel: UConn
9/11 3:30 pm Penn State -22.5 vs Ball State
Brendan: Penn State
Jared: Penn State
Daniel: Penn State
9/11 3:30 pm Nebraska -13.5 vs Buffalo
Brendan: Buffalo
Jared: Buffalo
Daniel: Nebraska
9/11 4:30 pm Iowa State -4.5 vs Iowa
Brendan: Iowa
Jared: Iowa
Daniel: Iowa
9/11 7:00 pm Wisconsin -26 vs Eastern Michigan
Brendan: Eastern Michigan
Jared: Wisconsin
Daniel: Wisconsin
9/11 8:00 pm Michigan -6.5 vs Washington
Brendan: Michigan
Jared: Michigan
Daniel: Washington
9/11 10:15 pm BYU +7 vs Utah
Brendan: BYU
Jared: BYU
Daniel: Utah