Just over a year ago, when the then-No. 5 Michigan football team took on No. 10 Penn State, the Wolverines bullied the Nittany Lions with the run.

With 361 yards and four touchdowns from its three running backs, Michigan dominated Penn State, 41-17. The oppressive and highly efficient ground game averaged 7.7 yards per carry, taking control of the game.

But a year later, despite preseason expectations, the teams have flipped positions. Through 10 games, the No. 3 Wolverines have struggled with efficiency in ways that were unthinkable a year ago. Meanwhile, the No. 9 Nittany Lions enter the contest leading the nation in rushing defense, allowing an average of just two yards per carry.

However, even with Michigan’s rushing efficiency numbers down, senior running back Blake Corum and running backs coach Mike Hart feel that the struggles are nuanced. Both have maintained confidence that the rushing efficiency will improve, but also see it occupying a different space than it did a year ago.

“The run game, it’s definitely getting better,” Corum said Tuesday. “… I see it taking strides and strides and strides. So, I expect a big week this week. We came together this Sunday and yesterday as a team, and we’re going to handle business.”

With a nation-best 16 total touchdowns, all rushing, scoring has not been the issue for Corum specifically. Rather, the Wolverines have struggled with consistently turning in efficient gains. On a yards per carry basis, Corum’s average has fallen moderately from 5.9 to 5.2. But in contrast, junior running back Donovan Edwards has seen his average plummet a full four yards, from 7.1 to 3.1.

Throughout the season, the backs have failed to consistently break away for large bursts of yardage. In almost every game, Corum or Edwards have found themselves stymied with just one defender to beat. Hart sees some of that decline as a result of how opponents now scheme against Michigan’s run game.

“The missed tackles come when you’re in the second level,” Hart said. “When you’re on the safety, when you’re making safeties miss, those are missed tackles. … We had so many long runs last year when you get to that level. I think teams are playing us differently this year — loading the box. When you’re getting hit at the line of scrimmage, it’s hard to make someone miss at the second level.”

The result of facing different schemes has led to growing pains for Michigan’s running game while opening the door for McCarthy’s passing attack — which is leaps and bounds more efficient than it was a year before. At this point in the year, McCarthy’s arm has replaced the Wolverines’ rushers as the premier offensive weapon.

But even with McCarthy and the passing game occupying a more prominent role, both Corum and Hart acknowledged that this change couldn’t account for all of their struggles with efficiency. They emphasized that growth is still needed from the backs.

“(Breaking tackles) is something we talked about a little bit,” Corum said. “And you know we’re going to correct it. It’s going back to the film and finding the small things. The small things lead to those big plays.”

With by far its most difficult challenge of the year on the horizon, Michigan is looking to this weekend as a moment where things need to fully turn around.

“You can keep saying every week, ‘We’re six inches away, we’re six inches away, we’re a guy here or a guy there.’ At the end of the day you’ve just got to get it done,” Hart said. “And I think everyone’s focused on that in this building.”

And with the top ranked rushing defense awaiting them in Happy Valley, this weekend would be a surprising, but timely moment for those big breaks to start happening for the Wolverines.