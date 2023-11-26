It wasn’t how Zak Zinter’s senior day was supposed to go.

After his family walked into Michigan Stadium as part of the festivities, Zinter ran down the tunnel and slapped the banner just like dozens of games before. But he left out of that same tunnel far sooner than he wanted to, and in a far different way than he wanted to.

While many of his Michigan football teammates exited the field through that same tunnel in a scene of elation, dodging through fans that had stormed the field after the third-ranked Wolverines’ 30-24 toppled second-ranked Ohio State, Zinter left it strapped to a stretcher on the back of cart, an aircast wrapped around his left leg.

In a moment, everything changed — for both Zinter and Michigan.

It served as a stark contrast to the play, too. Senior tight end AJ Barner had just rumbled for an 18-yard catch-and-run, helping the Wolverines coast down the field. As most of the team headed toward the new line of scrimmage to keep the tempo going, some stayed back as they noticed Zinter was down.

“When it happened, and I looked back and Zak was screaming, and (graduate offensive lineman) Karsen (Barnhart) was literally holding (Zinter’s) foot as it was just like, limp,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “It was a sight that I don’t wish upon anyone to see.”

The unfortunate sight was all Michigan could focus on in the moment. After getting strapped in the stretcher, the entire Michigan football team gathered around, along with Ohio State players and coach Ryan Day, showing concern from a distance too. ‘Let’s go Zak’ chants rang on and off throughout the multi-minute stoppage. And as he was carted off, Zinter put his right fist in the air multiple times, stirring the crowd and showing his appreciation for their support.

His replacement, graduate lineman Trente Jones, pointed back toward Zinter on the cart before entering the huddle. If that meant one thing, in a game knotted at 17 late in the third quarter, it was that the show must go on — and Zinter was going to be on Michigan’s mind for the rest of it.

“Everyone on the team loves that guy,” sophomore tight end Colston Loveland said. “… Seeing a guy like that go down definitely hurt us. A lot of people (had) tears falling, just sad to know that he got that taken away from him. But I think that definitely motivated us to ‘let’s get this for Zak.’ ”

It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to deliver on that motive. The Buckeyes had just put together their best drive of the game to tie it up, and Michigan needed a response. Without Zinter, the response became that much harder.

But the Wolverines made it look easy, turning the awful play of his injury into another timestamp of the game — the last moment they weren’t leading for the rest of the contest.

Because on the very next play, behind an adjusted o-line that shifted Barnhart — usually a tackle — to guard and slotted Jones at right tackle, Corum broke free. He cut and bounced his way 22 yards to the house. He flashed the numbers six and five to the camera in honor of Zinter. He did it for Zinter.

“Zak’s my guy. He’s another guy that came back for unfinished business, that’s why we came back,” Corum said. “Seeing him go down (in) the last game hurt, very emotional seeing what he was going through down on the ground. But we came together, we came together and we knew we had to do it for him, and the very next play — boom — we went up. I know he’s gonna come back stronger than ever.”

Michigan may have scored on that play anyway had the injury not occurred. In fact it’s more likely that the Wolverines would have — it’s almost always easier to rush behind the starting offensive unit. That’s what made the injury and the play after it so impactful.

By rallying around Zinter, Michigan overcame an adverse moment at a critical time. It played the tougher hand it was dealt, and behind a reworked o-line and a senior in Corum who finally was getting his moment in The Game, the Wolverines came through and took command from then on.

After the game, celebratory remarks in the press conferences were sprinkled with sorrow and well wishes for Zinter. When acting head coach Sherrone Moore entered the room for his press conference, he at first hung back as other players kept speaking and he was on the phone. When Moore eventually took to the table, it was clear why he was on it.

“It was hard, especially a kid of his caliber on and off the field,” Moore said. “… Just got off the phone with his mom, we got some positive news. He’ll heal and he’ll be ready to go down the road at some point.”

Perhaps good news went both ways on that call. If not, that sliver of good news mixed in the difficult situation will reach the Zinters at some point if it hasn’t already:

Michigan rallied around their injured teammate, and took control of the game at that moment.