Can there ever be too much of a good thing?

Looking at the rushing section of the box score against Iowa and Maryland, it doesn’t seem like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, or either of his offensive coordinators, thinks so.

Two weeks in a row now, junior running back Blake Corum has shouldered 29 or more carries, with 59 over the two game span. That’s more than former Wolverine running back Hassan Haskins — touted as a bonafide “bellcow” — ever had in the same span.

Put simply, it’s a lot.

But as the No. 4 Michigan football team’s undeniable best back, and as someone who’s frequently ranked among the Wolverines’ best players, Corum welcomes the load — and he believes he has the ability to sustain it.

“I definitely feel more durable,” Corum said Tuesday. “Especially with the workload that I’ve had these last two weeks, I think it’s definitely helped … I think my weight has helped with that as well, bringing a little more power and things like that.”

So far, Corum’s play has backed up his words: over the course of the two touch-heavy games, he has amassed 376 yards and three touchdowns. On the field, he’s shown no sign of fatigue; not even his teammates have seen it, as junior offensive lineman Zak Zinter said last Monday.

As far as the weight Corum refers to, he added over 10 pounds in the offseason. And without Haskins, he’s used that weight for a new brand of physicality that he’s paired with his trademark burst-through-the-hole speed and physics-defying cut-backs.

But according to Corum, the brand is less of a new trait and more of a grand reveal.

“I feel like I’ve always had it, just really never had the opportunity to really show it,” Corum said. “I think it’s a mindset thing at the end of the day, (and) I feel like I’ve always had it, honestly.”

It’s the mindset that he’s had since high school; one that requires constant hard work and the ability to push one’s limits.

But Corum isn’t like Haskins. He doesn’t just have power, or size, or durability — he has it all.

“I think he’s checking every box he can check as an every-down back, as a short-yardage back, as a very versatile back,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He can run all the assortments of the runs. He can run the inside runs. He can run the outside runs. He can protect. He can block. He can catch it out of the backfield. He’s a 5-tool running back — does it all.”

Like Harbaugh said, all of it. When a team finds a player as special as Corum — one that can do so many things to the degree of skill that Corum can — it’s going to use that star. But as it does, and as the carries rack up, the concern becomes durability.

But Corum simply rebuffs.

“(My body is) ready for Indiana, my body feels great,” Corum said. “I treat it real well. I get a lot of treatment, take care of it, eat the right thing. I feel like that definitely has helped my body and these last two weeks, for sure. But I feel great.”

And he even says the extra carries are a benefit.

“Definitely feel like the more carries I have the more I can get up in a rhythm and things like that,” Corum said. “I think I get better, honestly.”

But his carries aren’t the only thing that puts strain on his body. It’s not like Corum is only in the game when the play is a run call. Every play, Corum is putting a physical strain on his body, especially when making strong-man blocks in pass protection like this.

“Obviously, (if) you can’t pass protect you’re not gonna play,” Corum said. “So I feel like I’ve always focused on pass protection. I feel like I’ve always been pretty good at it. But what I did focus on was cutting. I wasn’t a big cutter before, I liked to stand up and just man-to-man. … So now I have two things I can use, so when they’re watching film this week, they might say ‘Oh, he’s a cutter.’

Corum added slyly, looking into the camera in Schembechler Hall with a smirk:

“If Indiana is watching this, you don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Corum’s pride in his blocking shows through as much as his pride in his cuts and touchdown runs. He’s a complete player who can change the game with each touch, each block and each snap. It’s why Harbaugh and the Wolverines want him out there as often as possible.

And Corum has no problem with it and no concern for how his body will hold up. Even if he were asked to play two games in one day.

“(Harbaugh joked,) ‘You could play at 12:30 and you could play at 3:30,’ or whatever it may have been,” Corum said. “As I started laughing, I was like, ‘You know what, coach? I think I could too, I think I could too.’ ”

Going forward, if Michigan keeps giving Corum the snaps he has the confidence to handle, his words will prove to be either gospel — lifting the Wolverines to new heights — or hubris.