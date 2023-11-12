STATE COLLEGE — On Monday, Sept. 18, two days removed from a contest in which he had touched the ball just 12 times, senior running back Blake Corum responded simply when asked if he was frustrated by his usage.

“Whatever they need me to do, I’m here man,” Corum said. “Whether that be 10 (carries), nine, or 14, or 20, or 30. You name it. I’m here. If there’s a game where they need me to touch it 30 times — please.”

But through the first 10 weeks of the season, there was never a moment where that volume of rushing was asked, or seemed warranted, of either Corum or junior running back Donovan Edwards. In fact, in the No. 3 Michigan football team’s most run-heavy game up to this point in the season, the two combined for 30 total carries.

But on Saturday in State College, with their head coach suspended and against what was formerly the top ranking run defense in the nation, the Wolverines needed Corum and Edwards.

Their hopes hinged heavily on Corum and Edwards with Michigan interim coach Serrone Moore deciding early on to bank on the ground game. And he didn’t deviate from that, so much so that the Wolverines didn’t throw a single pass in the second half with a total of 30 runs and zero throws. And with their workload, the running back duo delivered.

Given significant usage, for the first time all season Corum and Edwards truly took control of the Wolverines’ offense. Breaking for four long runs and notching all three of Michigan’s touchdowns, it was the Wolverines’ run game that guided them past Penn State.

“I mean with (Corum) and (Edwards), it was positive gain after positive gain,” Moore said. “We always say, sometimes those three and fours (yard runs) turn into 15 or 16 and all the sudden it’s a 40-yarder. That’s what it was. It came to that fruition.”

All season, Corum and Edwards have talked about the inches separating them from breaking for distance. But time after time, neither was able to make that final cut. Saturday, that wasn’t a problem.

On the Wolverines’ third drive from scrimmage, Edwards broke free. With his offensive line opening a massive gap, Edwards dashed for 22 yards before being tackled, helping set up a three-yard Corum score in the ensuing plays. And again on the next drive, Edwards bolted right for another 22-yard gain. This time, he scored the touchdown.

For Edwards, the long runs, the touchdown and simply being a core offensive contributor was a glimpse of a return to the form he had reached last season.

But for Corum, the afternoon played out in a manner reminiscent of past seasons. On every drive, and on the majority of all snaps, the ball was fed to Corum. He was the focus of the offense — even the Nittany Lions knew it — and he played up to the occasion.

And at first his runs were inefficient, then he made headway and finally, he broke through — twice.

“(Moore) just said it was 32 straight runs,” Corum said of the Wolverines’ second half. “Going into halftime he said, ‘up front we’re gonna dominate.’ And I just kept preaching, ‘Push man. Fight, fight, fight. We’re gonna run hard and something’s gonna break.’ And that’s what happened.”

At points this year leading up to Penn State, Corum had broken for long gains. But it hadn’t been consistent, and never had it mattered so much. With a field-flipping, 44-yard scamper, Corum broke through — finally finding the big one he had spoken of and setting up Edwards’ touchdown in the process.

“The tight ends did a good job, No. 0 went inside and we were able to log him, and it was just green grass,” Corum said.

And again late in the fourth quarter, Corum sealed the game. Cutting left and making space for himself, Corum in effect ended the night early with a 30-yard touchdown serving as an exclamation point.

I’m a game in which Corum and Edwards were finally asked to be the centerpieces of the Wolverines’ offense, they rose to the challenge. Just as Corum, who carried the ball 26 times, had proclaimed two months earlier.

“If there’s a game where they need me to touch it 30 times — please.”

And with the running backs amassing nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns, they didn’t forget to say thank you.