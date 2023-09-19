Last week when Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the media, he emphasized that there was one thing that he was looking for in the Wolverines’ run game that hadn’t quite clicked: efficiency.

Through the first two games, senior and junior running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards struggled. Neither surpassed 100 yards in a game, and against UNLV, the duo combined for just 89 yards.

“With the run game, the thing I’m looking at is the inefficient plays,” Harbaugh said Sept. 11. “The inefficient plays, they’re outnumbering the efficient runs. Efficient runs to me are four to nine (yards), explosives are 10-plus, and non-efficient runs are zero to three. We have far too many of those.”

By Harbaugh’s metrics, against the Rebels just 11 of 21 of Corum and Edwards’ rushing attempts were efficient — with first-downs and touchdowns also counting as efficient.

But against Bowling Green this past Saturday, for the first time, Harbaugh got the efficiency that he has desired. With only five inefficient runs out of 21 for the duo, for the first time this year the Wolverines’ run game hit its stride.

According to Corum, the uptick wasn’t the result of anything drastically different. Rather it was reflective of both players’ growing confidence after injury, and steady progression.

“Just sticking to the process,” Corum said. “Both of us coming off of injury, not doing too much in camp. Rome wasn’t built overnight. … We’ve been improving each and every week, and I expect nothing less.”

For Corum and Edwards, the efficiency returned on Saturday. Both averaged a season high in yards per carry — 8.4 for Corum and 5.6 for Edwards — and Corum punched in two touchdowns to boot. But now, Corum sees the focus turning towards not just efficiency, but explosivity.

Corum’s first touch of the game was a long, field-flipping 54-yard dash — the type that had been absent from the first two games. And to Corum, the return of those types of runs indicate a full mental return from injury.

“I definitely needed that,” Corum said. “Just from a mental aspect, the previous weeks sometimes I just felt like I wasn’t where I needed to be in terms of cutting and just getting that my knee was OK out of my head. That first run when I made the cut on the safety I’m like, ‘OK, we’re almost there.’ ”

Despite his one long run, Corum sees more opportunities for larger gains. Even though he and Edwards were efficient throughout the contest with the Falcons, by Harbaugh’s metrics, they were rarely explosive. The duo combined for just three runs of 10-plus yards on 21 attempts, and Corum wants more.

“We definitely ran for over five yards per carry (7.19), that’s pretty good in my opinion,” Corum said. “But in terms of maybe making one more defender miss and breaking a long one. That’s coming. Each room has something to improve on, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

After the first two weeks, the challenge for Michigan’s run game was simply returning to efficiency. Saturday, Corum and Edwards did just that. Now, the challenge becomes making the run game an explosive weapon again.

Last year, it was Corum and Edwards breaking for massive gains that won the Wolverines some of their tightest contests. This year, whether it be due to mental blocks or missed physical blocks, that version of the run game has yet to appear.

And for Corum, Edwards and Harbaugh, efficiency is the expectation. Four to nine yard runs move the chains. But Corum and Edwards want more than to be simply a tool to keep the passing game going.

They want explosivity, by Harbaugh’s metrics or any other.