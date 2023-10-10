It’s easy to overlook Cornelius Johnson.

The graduate receiver shares a position group with star senior receiver Roman Wilson, who’s tied for third-most receiving touchdowns in the country at eight. With only one touchdown to Johnson’s name, it’s easy to see who junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s favorite target is when looking for pay dirt.

With Wilson doing the brunt of touchdown celebrations and leading the team in targets, it may look like Johnson is playing second fiddle, and in a way he is. Wilson is the Wolverines’ number one wideout.

But even though McCarthy finds Wilson most in the end zone, Johnson is only four receptions behind him on the season, Wilson with 22 and Johnson 18. Over the course of six games, that’s a pretty minute difference. While others may overlook Johnson, McCarthy is still finding him and spreading the wealth — no one receiver is getting the lion’s share of receptions in any given game, and Johnson remains as involved as anyone out wide.

That showed in Minneapolis. Not just with what he did on the field hauling in a season-best and team-leading 86 receiving yards, but what was in his hands after the game too: the game ball from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

“There’s so many,” Harbaugh said Monday when asked about the biggest strengths of Johnson’s game. “Talent, speed, route-running ability. And he’s a very good catcher of the ball.”

All of those strengths were on display against the Golden Gophers as he rose to the occasion despite a key misstep.

On a 3rd-and-3 in the first quarter, Johnson got open on an out route and McCarthy found him for what looked like an easy first down. But Johnson dropped the pass, and the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal. Not his best work.

But he didn’t let that deter him. A veteran on the team and someone who knows to stay out of his own head, he kept on plugging onward and in the second quarter made one of his best plays of the season.

Facing single coverage, Johnson burned defensive back Darius Green on a post route and made a beeline toward the end zone. He had to slow down for the ball, letting Green catch up and cover him, but that didn’t matter. He contourted his body mid-air and hauled in the 49-yard catch at the five-yard line.

“He had the one drop, but then he had some real exceptional plays,” Harbaugh said. “The post that he caught, after being we thought interfered with … to still have that concentration or make that catch.”

Johnson wasn’t interfered with according to the officials, but he did need to make a difficult play to secure the ball. Sure, it was five yards short of the endzone, leaving his touchdown total still at a lonely one. But chunk plays are chunk plays, and Johnson will take all that he can get.

One thing he won’t take is credit. Asked to assess his game-ball earning performance, he put the focus on his team first.

“That was just a great game for us to be able to come home with that Brown Jug,” Johnson said Monday. “We had to make sure we came home with that and secured that, so me being able to contribute there was definitely a good moment for our receiver group, and for the rest of our team.”

Johnson felt like he served his position group well, and for one as reliant on chemistry and timing as receiver, Johnson’s move this year has been continuing to build chemistry with McCarthy. Big games like Saturday’s shows progress.

“As time’s gone on … that relationship (is) growing every day,” Johnson said. “You just see it in the little things, just trusting each other on and off the field. Always just picking up the phone whenever you need to, and answering that call.”

Johnson and McCarthy are just a call away from each other off the field, but Johnson is ready to pick up the phone more on the field too — getting found in the right matchups and dialing up big plays. A season-best receiving total is a step in that direction.

A direction that might make Johnson a lot harder to miss.