PASADENA, Calif. — Moments after a goal line stand gave the Michigan football team a 27-20 win over Alabama, J.J. McCarthy took off his helmet. For the past two years, this moment saw the junior quarterback stand off to the side as confetti rained down on a jubilant opponent. This time in the Rose Bowl, it was McCarthy in the mix, sprinting down field and hugging his teammates as maize and blue rained down around him.

At long last, his Michigan team had finally won the Big One.

But it’s not the biggest one, even if two years of failure and almosts make it feel that way. No, this is just the first step to resolving that “unfinished business” that the first-ranked Wolverines have referenced since choking a heartbreaker to TCU last season. Now that they’ve earned the right to play for the National Championship, they need to finish what they started and win it.

They’re keenly aware.

“I’m happy but I’m not super happy — right in the middle,” senior running back Blake Corum said. “Because I know the job’s not finished, and I know we have to prepare for Houston. We were a little sloppy today, but we’ll fix that up and we’ll be ready to go come Monday.”

This is what Corum came back for, what he left millions of dollars in NFL money on the table just to chase. He’s not alone. So did Mike Sainristil and a whole host of upperclassmen set the table for this moment. Even Jim Harbaugh set aside his near-constant NFL flirtations to come back and chase a national championship. And on Monday, they got one step closer than ever by surmounting the Crimson Tide, the undisputed kings of the college football landscape for more than a decade.

Now, the Wolverines are only one step closer to their goals. They haven’t actually achieved them. As big as finally winning a semifinal feels, as much as all the pomp and circumstance of the Rose Bowl inflates the euphoria, all they earned is a chance to play for the title. They’re only marginally further than the past two seasons, even if it feels like a world of difference.

There’s been a lot to make it feel that way. Michigan had to scale plenty of roadblocks to reach this moment. Two separate three-game suspensions for Jim Harbaugh and an ever-evolving sign-stealing scandal later, and the Wolverines have faced enough off-field drama to sink a weaker team. But it didn’t — the veteran-led group played like a veteran group should, and they never let it distract them.

All this is to say, they handled one part of their unfinished business. But as Corum said, the job truly isn’t finished. Not even close.

If Michigan loses in Houston, it’s in the same boat as the past two seasons but with even more agony. A loss in the national championship is still a disappointment, one that’s bound to happen if the Wolverines get complacent a week too soon.

There’s often a temptation to be satisfied with one monumental achievement. Certainly, this overtime Rose Bowl win is deserving of a moment to bask in the glory. Twenty-six years after its last national championship — on the same Rose Bowl grass — it etched itself into the annals of college football history with its win. In the process, it also asserted itself as a program that could actually deliver when the chips were down, at least for now. Against the pain of heartbreak that defined Michigan’s CFP forays up to this point, it feels like the Wolverines have finally broken through.

But winning in the Rose Bowl won’t win the Wolverines a national championship.

“The biggest thing too, though, is we gotta have a short term memory because the job is not finished,” senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins said. “We’ve finally gotten over this hump, but at the end of the day we still got one more step to get to the ultimate goal.”

If Michigan stalls out right here and fails to beat Washington, there’s little difference in what happened the past two seasons and now. The difference between losing in the semifinal and losing in the final is all but semantic — just ask TCU about last year.

“It’s what it means to these guys, to our players the most, to them, to be champions,” Harbaugh said. “For their parents to have their son be a champion, their brothers and sisters, their grandparents. For our coaches, for my kids to have a dad be a champion, my parents — just those people to get to feel what that’s like.”

That feeling can’t set in, because the Wolverines haven’t become champions just yet. This is just one stepping stone in the process, and the next game is the biggest to come. They know it, but now they have to deliver. They can soak it all in for a moment, but then they have to seize their new opportunity.

After a whirlwind of press conferences, and the euphoria of victory faded into a calmer sense of reflection, McCarthy walked back onto the field alone and kneeled near the end zone. He took it all in for a moment, seeming to pray amid a pool of the same confetti that he bathed in earlier. This was everything he fought for up to this point.

Then, after a moment to himself, he stood up and walked back toward the buses. Back to his team. Back to work.

Because the job’s not finished.