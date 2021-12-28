Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.

It has come, the final football predictions of the 2021 season. It’s a bottleneck at the bottom, with Jared Greenspan finally completing the comeback and tying Daniel Dash. Brendan Roose will win the $0 pot, but the drama comes at the bottom of the standings. Who is the worst picker? If we go by recent results, it’s Dash.

Week 13 record:

Roose: 4-4
Greenspan: 4-4
Dash: 1-7

Cumulative records:

Roose: 71-54-1
Greenspan: 61-64-1
Dash: 61-64-1

12/28 10:15 p.m. West Virginia +5 vs. Minnesota:

Roose: West Virginia
Greenspan: Minnesota
Dash: Minnesota

12/29 2:15 p.m. Maryland -3.5 vs. Virginia Tech:

Roose: Maryland
Greenspan: Virginia Tech 
Dash: Maryland

12/29 9:15 p.m. Oregon +7 vs. Oklahoma:

Roose: Oklahoma
Greenspan: Oregon
Dash: Oklahoma

12/30 3:00 p.m. Tennessee -6 vs. Purdue:

Roose: Tennessee
Greenspan: Tennessee 
Dash: Purdue

12/30 7:00 p.m. Pitt +2.5 vs. Michigan State:

Roose: Michigan State
Greenspan: Pitt
Dash: Pitt

12/30 10:30 p.m. Wisconsin -6 vs. Arizona State:

Roose: Arizona State
Greenspan: Wisconsin
Dash: Wisconsin

12/31 noon Rutgers +14.5 vs. Wake Forest:

Roose: Wake Forest

Greenspan: RUTGERS THE PRIDE OF NEW JERSEY RISING FROM THE DEPTHS OF THE UNRANKED TO STUN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL WORLD AND WIN THE GATOR BOWL, RESTORING ITS PLACE IN THE SPORT’S SUPREMACY

Dash: Wake Forest

1/1 noon Penn State +1 vs. Arkansas:

Roose: Arkansas
Greenspan: Arkansas 
Dash: Penn State

1/1 1:00 p.m. Oklahoma State +2.5 vs. Notre Dame:

Roose: Oklahoma State
Greenspan: Oklahoma State 
Dash: Oklahoma State

1/1 1:00 p.m. Iowa +3 vs. Kentucky:

Roose: Kentucky
Greenspan: Kentucky 
Dash: Kentucky

1/1 5:00 p.m. Ohio State -4 vs. Utah:

Roose: Ohio State
Greenspan: Utah 
Dash: Ohio State

1/1 8:45 p.m. Baylor +1.5 vs. Ole Miss:

Roose: Ole Miss
Greenspan: Ole Miss
Dash: Baylor

Playoffs:

12/31 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati +13.5 vs. Alabama:

Roose: Alabama
Greenspan: Alabama
Dash: Alabama

12/31 7:30 p.m. Georgia -7.5 vs. Michigan:

Roose: Michigan
Greenspan: Michigan
Dash: Michigan

1/10 8:00 p.m. National Championship:

Roose: Alabama
Greenspan: Alabama 
Dash: Alabama