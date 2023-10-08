MINNEAPOLIS — Two weeks ago, sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham had surgery on his left hand, leading him to miss the No. 2 Michigan football team’s last two games.

Last week, he had a conversation with his doctor about the surgery and his recovery process. It came with some good news — he’d be able to play in the Wolverines’ week six matchup against Minnesota. But that news came with a catch: his left hand needed to be well-protected.

In order to rejoin the club on the defensive line, he put a club on his left hand. That left him with one hand at full strength, and another buried under layers of wrapping, seemingly making his ability to set up in his stance, make moves on offensive linemen and grab players for a tackle significantly harder.

Except it wasn’t.

Instead of being hindered by a surgery recovery, two weeks away from game action and a clubbed hand, Graham only elevated his game. In Michigan’s 52-10 win, he posted a career-best six tackles, a career-best two tackles for a loss and a sack.

Plain and simple, no matter what he had to wear to get out there with his teammates, Graham got it done — maybe two hands was one too many.

“Freak,” sophomore cornerback Will Johnson said of Graham postgame. “One hand, two hands, he can do it all.”

And Graham did it all with one hand, early and often. With the Golden Gophers gashing the Wolverines on a drive in the first quarter, Graham abruptly squashed the sequence. Storming into the backfield with a swim move, he dragged running back Zach Evans to the ground for a four-yard loss, helping turn a marching drive into a long field goal attempt.

The club on Graham’s hand wasn’t affecting his play, or his motor. On the last play of the first quarter, with Minnesota pinned in its own territory, Graham hit another slick move between the tackle and guard, leading to a holding call. As Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck did his patented sprint to the other side of the field as the quarter ended, it was a little ironic that he was sprinting away from Graham too.

Because Graham was finally healthy again, and he was a problem.

“I think he really missed it, being out there,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “And club, no club — he’s a great football player. He had a great game tonight, really dominant.”

Graham, dubbed by Harbaugh as a “gift from the football gods,” alongside fellow defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, made the defensive line unit whole again in his return. No longer missing an integral piece, the line got back to its regular rotations, flexing its depth to keep players fresh while limiting the Gophers throughout the game.

But while the d-line as a whole did its job, it always got back to Graham. He got to the quarterback in the second quarter and celebrated by holding both his right hand and club in front of his facemask, embracing the new look. In the third quarter, he recorded a sack and pretended to row a boat afterward — a nod to Minnesota and Fleck’s “Row the Boat” battle cry.

Continually disrupting the Gophers’ offense, like shedding blocks for back-to-back tackles later in the third quarter as the game got ugly, Graham didn’t need two hands to row the boat either. The oars in his celebration weren’t actually there, and neither was any hindrance in his ability to make plays.

“It’s a little difficult, but throughout this past week I’ve been practicing like that,” Graham said of playing with the club. “So I’ve definitely gotten used to it, and today — I felt pretty good today.”

It may have been difficult, but playing with a club on his left hand was a challenge Graham embraced. As he continued reflecting on it postgame, his hand now unwrapped and able to breathe — at least until the next time he takes the practice field — Graham recognized that he wasn’t even all that thrown off by it.

“It’s not uncomfortable, it’s just getting used to playing basically with one hand,” Graham said. “So (I) just gotta find ways to get it done. … No pain. It’s all casted up and everything so it’s protected as much as it should be.”

After being sidelined for two weeks, there’s nothing Graham wanted more than just getting back out on the field. One hand, two hands — he didn’t care. All he wanted to do was rejoin the club on the defensive line, so he followed doctor’s orders: A hand, and a club.

With that, he wrote Minnesota a prescription.