Michigan Athletics announced Friday that linebackers coach Chris Partridge was relieved of his duties as linebackers coach, effective immediately. Analyst Rick Minter, father of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, will step in as linebackers coach for the rest of the season.

The announcement comes a day after the No. 3 Michigan football team’s coach, Jim Harbaugh, opted to avoid going to court against the Big Ten in defense of his attempted injunction against the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti. Instead, Harbaugh accepted his suspension and the Big Ten closed its case into the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations.

The full extent of why this termination occurred is unknown. Partridge was a veteran of the program, coaching for the Wolverines from 2015-2019, before taking a job as the defensive coordinator of Ole Miss from 2020-2022. In what was formerly a warm welcome back to the program, relations have now soured.

Though the reasoning is unknown, the litany of scandals surrounding Michigan could provide insight into his termination. Partridge was a highly effective recruiter as well as an integral part of Michigan’s defensive coaching unit. As the Wolverines currently face an NCAA investigation for claims of illegal sign stealing, there could be a variety of potential avenues in which Patridge is connected to the scandal.

Notably, the supposed sign scandal ringleader, Connor Stalions, claimed to work with linebackers on his social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) before deleting them. Stalions left the Wolverines’ program earlier this month because of the scandal.

Moreover, the timing of this story, on the same day as Harbaugh’s intended court date and just one day before Michigan’s potential 1000th victory comes to pass, provides even more wrinkles to the reasoning behind the decision. Nevertheless, after years with the program, Partridge is gone.