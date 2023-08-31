Chris Partridge might technically be a new addition to the Michigan football staff this season, but he may as well count as a returner. He spent five seasons with the Wolverines from 2015-2019, becoming a defensive coordinator for Ole Miss before returning in February 2023.

Don’t let familiarity fool you, though. There’s plenty of change, and Partridge is keenly aware of it.

“The victory stuff for the Ohio State game, number one,” Partridge joked when asked what’s changed at Michigan since he left. “That’s exciting to see.”

Beyond Partridge returning to a Michigan anew, there’s another homecoming involved. That’s his actual title — linebackers and special teams coach — after five years of coaching safeties. That original experience, however, could help the Wolverines slay their next prospective giant: beating the SEC.

“I (was) kind of born a linebacker and a linebacker coach,” Partridge said. “And then while I was here, I switched to safeties and I’ve coached the safeties for five years, so now I’m back home coaching the linebackers. It has made me such a better linebacker coach to have been with the safeties, (to) have been in the SEC coordinating defense seeing how offenses attacked down there.”

That last part can’t be ignored, especially since Michigan’s goals have shifted since Partridge’s last tenure. Gone are the days when beating Ohio State felt impossible for Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, but there’s still a bogeyman lurking under his bed — one that whispers “keep chopping” every time he shuts his eyes. It’s a ghost that reared its head when Georgia knocked off Michigan in the 2021 College Football Playoff appearance, and one the Wolverines must exercise if they want to win that all-elusive national championship.

So they’ve taken action — not only on the hiring front, but on the gridiron, too. After creating a ‘Beat Ohio’ drill to manifest the past two rivalry wins over the Buckeyes, the Wolverines began a ‘Beat Georgia’ drill this offseason aimed at besting the belle of the SEC’s ball.

Partridge, with his knowledge, might play a key role in making that drill a reality.

He learned to deal with the highly athletic, offensively dominant SEC brand of ball in his three years down south. While he never actually coached against the Bulldogs themselves, Partridge scouted SEC film. He played the same conference foes that have produced six of the past nine CFP champions. And he knows what it takes to win against the SEC, even if the Rebels didn’t always execute when he was in Oxford. And beating the SEC is a glaring weakness of Harbaugh’s tenure, evidenced by a 2-4 record against the nation’s top conference — including four straight losses.

Partridge knows the caliber of players needed to beat the Alabamas and Georgias of the world. It takes not only freaky physical skills, but also mental recognition. While he added some key faces like fifth-year senior linebacker Mike Barrett during his previous tenure at Michigan, Partridge hasn’t really shown the recruitment side of his skills during his second coming. But he has shown the development side, one that players like Barrett are enjoying.

“Just being able to go off and come back and just bring different knowledge about different positions and just being able to help us anywhere,” Barrett said about Partridge on Aug. 7. “I feel like him having that knowledge of different positions kind of helped us see the bigger picture in the linebacker position.”

As the current linebackers coach, Partridge gets to channel that expertise into elevated linebacker play. He’s certainly got plenty of players to utilize — Barrett and junior linebacker Junior Colson as returning starters, along with transfer sophomore Ernest Hausmann. Those players hold the physical ability to make plays, but they need a coach to train the correct decision-making. Partridge, aiming toward complementary defense, seeks to put them there.

Partridge’s homecoming is a means to an end: winning a national championship. He’s got a resume to earn a job in any ensemble in college football. Yet, he chose a one-year contract with the Wolverines that sacrifices the job security he might’ve gotten elsewhere. Overqualified for his position as a former SEC defensive coordinator, Partridge is a powerful addition to the coaching staff — one that could will his team past their next seemingly unbeatable foe.

Because Partridge came home for a reason — to be one more weapon to change Michigan’s fate against teams like Georgia. And if that works out, then he might just add some more “victory stuff” to Schembechler Hall.