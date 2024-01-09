HOUSTON — As he sat down at his press conference, Jim Harbaugh was adamant.

He had just sprinted from a Gatorade bath, watched confetti fall and hoisted the Michigan football team’s first national championship trophy in 26 years with a look of pure elation on his face. But as he spoke, he was adamant in a way he hadn’t been before.

“The off-the-field issues,” Harbaugh said of the Wolverines’ sign stealing scandal. “We’re innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I’d like to point that out. And these guys are innocent. And overcoming that, it wasn’t that hard because we knew we were innocent.”

It was a shocking departure from what had been the company line. Harbaugh, his staff and his players had spent two and a half months dodging questions about the program’s most infamous scandal. Harbaugh himself repeatedly swore that he wished he could say more, but just couldn’t. Monday, he finally did, and part of that decision has to be because he knows what’s coming.

Regardless of if he stays or goes. Regardless of what exactly happened in the past that led to this entire debacle, Harbaugh knows that a narrative is coming. In fact, it started growing as soon as the salacious details of the scandal emerged, and it’s growing faster now.

It then was a foreboding, self-fulfilling school of thought: that no matter what the Wolverines did in 2023, there would always be an asterisk, there would always be a stain that no victory could be potent enough to remove. But now it’s a legitimate question: can Michigan’s national championship, its brightest moment in almost three decades be acknowledged without caveats.

And the answer is simple — yes. There is no asterisk, and there is no caveat, because Connor Stalions didn’t win that trophy, Uncle T didn’t win the trophy. Hell, even Jim Harbaugh alone didn’t win the trophy — the Michigan football team did. And it has to be possible to distinguish the players and their accomplishments from the sins of the program as a whole.

It is very possible, even likely, that repercussions are coming. If the Wolverines did illegally steal signs, if Stalions did sneak onto Central Michigan’s sideline — and if Harbaugh knew — Michigan will rightly be in trouble.

But with that being acknowledged, it’s time to do away with the notion that the scandal had any tangible impact at all on what we just witnessed. Without Stalions and the sign stealing “operation,” the Wolverines outmuscled Penn State, bested Ohio State, vanquished Alabama in overtime and trounced Washington in the National Championship.

If anything, the scandal should be centered around what the Wolverines did in past years. If the violations were committed in the years when the Wolverines stumbled just short, and in the seven least impactful games on Michigan’s schedule this year, why is this the year that deserves an asterisk? And if you truly believe that the Wolverines couldn’t have gotten past powerhouses like East Carolina, Nebraska and Minnesota without their signs, you’re deluding yourself.

Michigan may have erred, and it may deserve punishment, but if the signs weren’t the reason Michigan won this year, — they won without them, they beat four of the nation’s best teams without them — then why punish the players? Why run yourself in circles debating reputation and image and legitimacy?

There’s no point.

Whatever you believe about the scandal, whether it correlates to the sins of the program, or the sins of Harbaugh or Stalions, it can be distinct from the national title. And that’s what the players deserve. They turned Michigan from a 2-4 afterthought to a national champion in three years. And they won that national championship because they were the best team.

That doesn’t mean the Wolverines were the perfect team. That doesn’t mean they are the most morally upstanding team. But they were the best team, and they showed up when it counted.

That’s what should matter.

The scandal will always be a part of the Wolverines’ season, it will have a lasting impact and it has, in many respects, made Michigan infamous once again. But you can argue about morality all you want, and all you’ll do is wind yourself up.

Because that doesn’t change the fact that Michigan won all its impactful games on its own. It doesn’t change the fact Michigan won because it was better than everyone else — that needs no asterisk.