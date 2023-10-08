MINNEAPOLIS — There should always be room for healthy skepticism when it comes to analyzing football. And this past offseason, when the No. 2 Michigan football team began talking to the media, skepticism was certainly warranted.

Yes, the Wolverines had retained the vast majority of their starting players from a team that had made the College Football Playoff. And yes, it was likely that junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy would take a large step forward in his second year as the starter. But football is fickle, and a lot of what Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his players told the media seemed almost hyperbolic.

When Harbaugh proclaimed this particular team to be his “best version” yet, and when Corum boldly declared to a Crisler center crowd that the Wolverines were “gonna win the national championship,” it seemed like a reasonable time to take a measured approach. Football teams can, and often do, fall victim to their out of control offseason hype. And even Harbaugh pushed back against the narrative that the season was “natty or bust” early on.

So throughout the offseason, that skepticism remained. And through the first few weeks as Michigan breezed past inferior non-conference opponents, it still seemed like there had been no accurate litmus test. But after a 6-0 start in which the Wolverines have outscored opponents 224-40, including a 52-10 trouncing of Minnesota in which Michigan fired on all cylinders, one thing has become very clear.

The Wolverines are as advertised. They’re really, really good.

“This win’s in the past just like last week’s win is in the past,” McCarthy said postgame. “We’re just focused on the next one and outdoing our performance at the end of the day.”

And seemingly each game, Michigan has outdone itself from week to week.

McCarthy is crisp, accurate and poised in a manner he wasn’t last season. Corum has been remarkably efficient since the first two games. Michigan’s defense has been a brick wall, allowing the fewest points of any team in the country. And in the past two weeks, each of these facets has clicked at the exact same time while the Wolverines have routed their opponents.

While there have been criticisms at points, and they’ve been valid — like Michigan’s slow start to its run game and a three-interception night for McCarthy against Bowling Green — at a certain point, you have to call a spade a spade. And the honest truth is that the Wolverines have looked like everything they said they could be.

They’re not perfect. They’re not infallible. But they’re a football team that, in its worst game, won by 24, and that has to be recognized without reservations. You can talk about strength of schedule, and you can talk about the fact that Michigan hasn’t had a real test, but that’s partly because they’ve aced every one they’ve taken. They have an average margin of victory of nearly 31: that doesn’t happen by accident. Back-to-back dominant conference road wins don’t happen by accident, either.

This doesn’t mean we know everything about this team, but it means that any skepticism should be redirected.

Michigan is a serious title contender, and wrapping up its first half of the season by dropping 52 points at Minnesota only re-emphasized that. It has the talent to beat any team in the country. But the word “talent” is often used as a consolation prize term to describe teams that should’ve been something but weren’t. Now, I think the question has to become whether the Wolverines are the type of team that can mentally handle the fact they’re expected to be this good.

As much as football can be analyzed, a lot of it is random, and a lot of it is mental. And I think the last real question you can reserve judgment on about Michigan is whether the talent that it clearly has will translate when it needs to.

There will in all likelihood be only two games this season that determine whether the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff. And I’d bet that for the first time in years, they’ll walk into these matchups the favorite. But being favored and expected to win does weird things to a team’s psyche, and to the psyche of those playing against them.

That very well might have been why Harbaugh pushed back on the “natty or bust” expectations to begin with.

“Championship or bust? What does that mean,” Harbaugh said Jul. 31 at Big Ten Media Day. “That doesn’t mean anything to me, that’s not real. We’re the same as we always are.”

But whatever you, Harbaugh, or anyone thinks about the expectations and whether or not Michigan can live up to them, the Wolverines are as good as advertised, and we all know it.