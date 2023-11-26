As the crowd of Michigan fans jumped back over the stanchions and onto the field, and the dust, the pom-poms and the dirt settled on the No. 3 Michigan football team’s victory over No. 2 Ohio State, what should have been apparent for most of the season became painfully obvious: For the Wolverines, this has to be the year for a national title. And if it isn’t, what will be remembered is the fact that it should’ve been.

In each of the past three years under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines have gone one step further than they did the year prior.

In 2021 they took a massive leap, reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time. In 2022, they matched that progress and looked competitive in their semifinal loss to TCU. But now, the time for incremental growth has to be over.

A Big Ten Championship, or even a CFP semi-final victory won’t be enough to stave off the bitter feeling that this should’ve been it if Michigan doesn’t summit the mountain. Because the Wolverines have the tools now. Next year, and in the short term future — they won’t.

In all likelihood, in a year’s time less than half of the Wolverines’ current starters will be taking the field again. With junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, senior running back Blake Corum, almost the entirety of the offensive and defensive lines and two-of-three starting cornerbacks and wide receivers likely gone, Michigan will be nearly unrecognizable. At the same time, it will be staring down the gauntlet of its most challenging schedule in decades.

And furthermore, there is no guarantee that Harbaugh returns next year. If the NFL comes calling, or if the threat of an NCAA punishment is enough for him to go calling on the NFL, he may very well leave, and if he does many of Michigan’s blue chip recruits may look for greener pastures too.

It would be unreasonable to expect growth, or a CFP berth or anything other than a major regression from a team that will look as drastically different from this year’s team as the 2024 Wolverines will.

But it isn’t unreasonable to imagine that this iteration of Michigan truly could win it all. All year, it has looked championship caliber behind McCarthy and its stifling defense. At first, the caveat was strength of schedule, then it was that there were too many distractions. But now, there are no more caveats.

The Wolverines controlled and won a game against the second best team in the country. Jim Harbaugh will be back on the sidelines next weekend and — barring unexpected developments — the sign stealing scandal will be mostly behind them. For the first time this season, there’s no reason to even question what Michigan is capable of.

But precisely because Michigan looks better than ever, the stakes and the expectations have to be higher than ever as well. Because on the other side of this peak is a valley with an unclear timeframe for a return.

With a third straight win over Ohio State, a spot in the CFP all but secured and a third straight Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines are flying higher than they ever have before. But with the NCAA investigation still looming over next season, half their starters likely gone and an uncertain future with Harbaugh — the wax is starting to drip as they approach the sun.

If Michigan doesn’t reach the sun this year, it’ll fall to the ocean in the next. And so for the Wolverines — there is no next year. This has to be it.