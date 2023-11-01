The alleged scouting violations levied against the Michigan football team just evolved.

Central Michigan is investigating the identity of a man on the sideline of its Sept. 1 football game at Michigan State. The man resembled Connor Stalions, a Michigan football staffer at the center of in-person scouting violations alleged against the Wolverines.

“We became aware of these photos late yesterday and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them,” CMU athletics director Amy Folan said in a statement provided to The Michigan Daily by a media spokesperson. “As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”

In multiple widely circulated screenshots from a Fox Sports broadcast of the Central Michigan-Michigan State game, a goateed man wearing a Central Michigan coach’s outfit, hat and sunglasses is seen on the Chippewas’ sideline. The Athletic included additional photos in its own reporting.

A hat-wearing, bearded man fitting Stalions’ profile isn’t exactly an anomaly on a football sideline. However, there might be a difference that suggests the man isn’t Stalions. The man in question has hair poking out of his hat, while Stalions himself is bald.

So that’s why Central Michigan is gathering information — to identify whether the person in the photo is in fact Stalions. If Central Michigan can confirm it was him and not someone else, then that would be significant evidence that Michigan scouted an opponent in-person during the season.

After a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday, Chippewas coach Jim McElwain spoke in his postgame press conference about the photos.

“Before we go any further, we obviously are aware of a picture floating around with the sign-stealer guy,” McElwain told reporters. “Our people are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. We’re totally unaware of it. I certainly don’t condone it in any way, shape or form. I do know that his name was on none of the passes that were let out, and we just keep tracing it back and tracing it back and try to figure it out. But it’s in good hands with our people, and again, there’s no place in football for that.”

McElwain overlapped with Stalions as a receivers coach for the Wolverines in 2018. So did Central Michigan defensive backs coach Mike Zordich (2015-20) and quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner, who was a Michigan student assistant for four years before graduating in 2018.

Stalions himself has a wild backstory which the alleged sideline appearance adds to. He graduated from Lake Orion High School and attended the Naval Academy. He volunteered with the Midshipmen football program on campus, as well as the Michigan football team since 2015. Since then, complications to the usual coaching journey caused creative solutions by Stalions. While a marine stationed at California’s Camp Pendleton from 2017 to 2022, he paid for his own flights to Michigan by converting a house into an AirBnB and sleeping in his car. In 2022, he earned a full-time analyst job for the Wolverines.

But his aspirations were reportedly higher than just an analyst position. Sports Illustrated reported that Stalions had a 550-plus page “Michigan Manifesto,” in which he planned a future as Michigan’s head coach.

A football staffer attending a game in-person on the sideline violates NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which prohibits “off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents.” A similar infraction landed former Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby a half-game suspension when he attended a Tulsa-Oklahoma game on the Golden Hurricane sideline in 2015 after attending a wedding party in Norman.

But while Lebby characterized his violation as an accidental one, the context of Stalions’ alleged scouting work would likely correspond to harsher punishments by the NCAA if he and Michigan are found to have violated NCAA rules. Stalions has been suspended with pay by Michigan since Oct. 20, as the NCAA investigates whether the Wolverines broke scouting rules while stealing opponent signs.

Many of the previously reported violations operate within gray areas of the rules. For example, Stalions is alleged to have purchased tickets to more than a dozen opponents’ games over three seasons. Reports also surfaced that he paid associates to record videos of teams’ play call signs. But, the stands are outside of the playing enclosure, and NCAA bylaws might technically not apply to them. There’s also a gray area if Stalions might have paid his own associates to record signs, since the associates would not be Michigan staffers in an official sense. The NCAA could see this differently, though it seems like Stalions could’ve walked a dubious tightrope that he could potentially defend.

But if Central Michigan can prove it really was Stalions on its sideline, that is a clear-cut violation of the NCAA rules.

Whether Stalions attended the game on behalf of Michigan might also matter in a long-term NCAA investigation into sign-stealing practices. While new NCAA rules mean that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is responsible for violations within his program, the NCAA has different grounds to punish a program for a rogue staffer than an organized scouting ring. NCAA processes are often long ordeals, but this characterization could also affect any outcomes of the investigation.

Harbaugh denied knowledge of scouting violations in a statement Oct. 19, and he referred reporters back to that statement when asked about the ongoing investigation in his Monday press conference.

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter,” the statement read. “I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

While Harbaugh’s knowledge is harder to prove, the current aim of Central Michigan’s investigation is to determine whether Stalions was on its sideline. Until then, any resulting steps in the overarching NCAA probe are in limbo. As the alleged violations by Michigan continue to pile up, the story of Stalions and sign-stealing gets more convoluted.