For the first time in two years — and coming off the heels of back-to-back Joe Moore awards — the Michigan football team’s offensive line opens its season with more questions than answers.

Faced with replacing a bookend left tackle in Ryan Hayes, a Rimington Trophy center in Olu Oluwatimi and alleviating a rotating right tackle position, the Wolverines have their work cut out for them. Michigan’s players and staff have maintained that their offensive line still operates at peak performance, but that remains unproven.

The Wolverines stress they are looking for a Joe Moore three-peat. No longer a lofty goal, it’s an accolade that starts with finding the unofficial captain of the offensive line — the center. And with four days until kickoff against the East Carolina Pirates, two names remain: junior center Greg Crippen and transfer graduate center Drake Nugent. But the competition isn’t cutthroat.

“It’s a healthy relationship,” Crippen said. “Healthy competition too. We’re all really very, very close with each other off the field, and then on the field we push each other.”

Alluding to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s ‘Michigan Method’ — a style of leaving positional battles open into the regular season — Nugent echoed similar sentiments to Crippen. As Harbaugh emphasizes, they don’t get bitter, they get better.

“I’m pretty close to the room,” Nugent affirmed. “Especially all the younger guys. We’re all pretty close boys.”

While both sounded chummy when discussing their relationship off the field, the mood shifted when discussing the starting situation on Saturday. Reaffirmed bonds became uncomfortable “I don’t know”s when pressed on who would receive the starting nod to captain the line and snap to junior quarterback JJ McCarthy.

For as much as Michigan prides itself on its offensive line and trusts that the starting five will eventually gel, it’s a decision that must come sooner rather than later. Nugent, who was a captain and starter for Stanford last season, stressed that chemistry would not be an issue when the time came.

“In practice, we’re always rotating,” Nugent said. “Getting reps with every guy. I’ve gotten reps from anyone next to me … I’ve played with everyone next to me.”

The importance of practice reps should not be understated, but expecting a seamless transition from practice to gamespeed is unlikely. In fact, the Wolverines’ guards are potentially stronger than ever, with graduate student offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter being the two assured starters.

Therefore, when it comes to naming a starting center, it matters less who the two guards around him are, and more who he is. So let’s compare.

Nugent, a transfer, comes in as the likely favorite, being recruited as a captain and high-character leader from a Cardinal team that has spiraled out of control in recent years, finishing 3-9 this past season. Described as a “bulldog” by Zinter, his 6-foot-2, 301-pound frame becomes a weapon at the line. A master at lowering his pads, Nugent is difficult for anyone to displace.

“Drake — he’s huge, dude. He’s a tank,” senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said Aug. 24. “You can see him in (the weight room). Just shirt off, getting ready to do 15 pull-ups in a row. … You’re just completely baffled.”

Meanwhile, Crippen — the homegrown option — comes with his own positives too. More familiar with the program, Crippen boasts a larger frame to boot. He stands at 6-foot-4 and about 10 pounds heavier than Nugent. Ranked as the No. 275 player in the 2020 class by 247Sports, Crippen comes with a four-star pedigree that he hopes to cash in on.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines have touted the competition as a blessing, with Harbaugh stating that Michigan holds 10 potential starters on its roster today.

For now though, the Wolverines don’t need 10 starters on their offensive line. It needs five — and one right at the center.