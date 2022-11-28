Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal as a graduate student Monday morning, news first reported by 247Sports.

McNamara led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff last season, steering Michigan to its best season in decades. He threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

But McNamara’s job security remained tenuous, as he spent fall camp entrenched in a quarterback competition with sophomore J.J. McCarthy. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh elected to extend the competition into the regular season, allowing McNamara to start the season opener and giving McCarthy the start in Week Two.

After McNamara struggled against Colorado State and McCarthy flourished against Hawaii, Harbaugh anointed McCarthy the permanent starter after the game. A week later, appearing in relief of McCarthy against Connecticut, McNamara suffered a season-ending leg injury; he underwent surgery earlier in November.

In three games this season, McNamara — a team captain — managed just 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception.