Blake Corum isn’t done quite yet.

Corum will return to Michigan next year for his senior season, opting not to declare for the NFL Draft. He announced his decision on the Rich Eisen Show Monday afternoon.

“Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education, I have decided to return for another season,” Corum said in a Twitter statement. “It is an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Michigan!

“I look forward to continuing my work in the classroom, on the field and in the community. I am grateful for my Michigan teammates and coaches.”

See more Run it back! Go Blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/xQiKgdl1R1 — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 9, 2023

Corum was in the midst of a remarkable season when he suffered a meniscus tear during Michigan’s Nov. 19 game against Illinois. He missed the Wolverines’ final two games of the season — including their College Football Playoff semifinal clash against TCU — and appeared for just a handful of snaps in the first quarter against Ohio State.

When healthy, Corum established himself as one of the nation’s premier running backs. A unanimous first-team All-American, Corum ran for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Had he not been hurt, he likely would have earned a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Needless to say, Corum’s return will be a boon for Michigan’s offense. The Wolverines’ identity — a smashmouth football team predicated on running the football — revolves around Corum. And while Michigan will have to rebuild most of its offensive line, Corum’s return solidifies what should be one of the nation’s best backfields in 2023, with Corum and Donovan Edwards sharing snaps.