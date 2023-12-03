INDIANAPOLIS — Midway through the third quarter in Indianapolis, Blake Corum ran into the endzone with the football, and ran out of it with records.

With his 57th career touchdown and 24th of the year, the senior running back became the No. 2 Michigan football team’s modern-era leader in all-time total, rushing and single season touchdowns.

Corum, with 18 multi-touchdown contests, has made a career out of high scoring, high yardage and high impact games. But Saturday against No. 16 Iowa was not one of them. Facing off against one of the nation’s premier defenses and playing behind a banged-up offensive line, the cards were stacked up against the senior running back from the start. Given the hand he was dealt, Corum was imperfect.

Past the touchdowns and the records, he struggled against the imposing Hawkeyes defense. His 16 carries for 52 yards, 3.3 yards per carry and having his longest rush be just six yards were less than pedestrian when compared to his career numbers.

“We made some mistakes,” Corum said postgame. “I wish I would have ran a little better. We had dropped passes, pass pro. There’s just things we can clean up.”

And with Corum’s outsized influence, his stagnation was both related to and fed into the entire offense’s struggles. The Wolverines, in uncharacteristic fashion, couldn’t move the ball much of anywhere on Saturday. Coasting off of two red zone turnovers for their only two touchdowns of the night, the rest of Michigan’s performance was lackluster — and much of that started and ended with Corum.

Corum struggled to find holes in the defensive line and struggled even more in hitting them. But on a night when Corum made history for the Wolverines and scored their offense’s only two touchdowns, Corum made one thing clear above all else — a great portion of the Wolverines’ offensive fate rests squarely on his shoulders.

In many respects, Corum is a litmus test for Michifan’s offense. When Corum moves, Michigan moves. On Saturday though, Corum couldn’t move much. Time and time again against Iowa, Corum’s runs were minimally efficient. With a plethora of three or four yard carries, the Hawkeyes gave very little. They stacked the box, they baited runs and they were unfazed by Corum’s shimmies and cuts — the result was Corum’s second least efficient game of the year.

But even lacking efficiency, Corum still embodied Michigan’s offense. He was imperfect, but so was quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the offensive line. And when the Wolverines were given opportunities near Iowa’s goal line, Corum was as he has been all year — methodical. Twice, Iowa knew what was coming and the Hawkeyes still couldn’t stop it.

Early in the first quarter, Corum rammed his way through a cluster for two yards, and then did it again for a touchdown. And midway through the third, Michigan’s offense only needed one play from the six yard line — Corum bouncing left, breaking contact and dragging his way into the end zone for a touchdown and a record.

“That six yard run, that was a great run,” Harbaugh said. “That was the best six-yard run I’ve seen.”

In many respects, despite Harbaugh’s praise, Corum’s 57th touchdown was the same as the one two quarters earlier, and dozens of his previous touchdowns. It was close to the goal line, grimy and most importantly put six points on the board.

And his performance as a whole can be described in a similar manner: grimy, minimally efficient, but just enough to get to the goal line. However, the stakes will soon be raised. With Michigan all but guaranteed a College Football Playoff spot, it will be unable to count on a shutout and two gifted red zone turnovers from its defense.

In the CFP, Michigan will need more than just records and an amassed career of work from Blake Corum. Because as goes Corum, so goes the Wolverines’ offense.