Senior running back Blake Corum’s 2023 campaign might feel a little topsy-turvy compared to last season.

Through seven games in 2022, Blake Corum had 901 yards on the ground. This season he has 546. Last year, he averaged just over 128 rushing yards per game. Now, he sits at 44th-best nationally, averaging 78 yards on the ground. Thus far, Corum’s statistics — in context of a relatively smaller workload — appear as wholesale regressions from his prior season.

However, there is one place where Corum hasn’t lost any ground — touchdowns. Specifically, touchdowns on the goal line.

Only one score behind his pace from last season, Corum has 12 total rushing touchdowns in seven games. In addition to nearly matching his total from last season, he and the No. 2 Michigan football team have done it in an efficient form. The Wolverines make opposing defenses pay when it counts — 17 of their 34 red zone trips have ended in rushing touchdowns, nine of which have come from Corum from within three yards of the endzone.

“Once we get down there, you kind of just start to smell blood a little bit in the water,” graduate center Drake Nugent said Tuesday. “Especially if it’s a longer drive, you just get in that rhythm. The coaches have done a great job of putting us in positions to win — not just individual battles, but obviously getting that ball in the endzone, especially on the goal line. I think we’ve been great.”

Once they get in that position, Corum takes over.

To this point, Corum’s longest rushing touchdown has come from five yards out. While that may speak to his struggles breaking off long runs for touchdowns like he did last year, as long as Corum continues to punch touchdowns in, the Wolverines can rest easy.

Michigan’s red-zone efficiency technically ranks 44th in the nation; however, the Wolverines rank fourth overall in total red-zone trips, making them one of the most successful offenses in the FBS in moving the football down the field. And while Corum does play an integral part in getting Michigan up to the goal line, his role supersizes once the Wolverines reach that point.

Look no further than Michigan’s lopsided contest against Indiana this past weekend. As the first-half clock wound down to less than 20 seconds, a 16-yard reception by junior running back Donovan Edwards and an ensuing one-yard rush were not enough to find paydirt.

As the clock struck 10 seconds, the Wolverines rushed to get set as Corum attempted to substitute onto the field. Waving him off, Edwards searched for his long-awaited first score. Yet, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had seen enough. Calling timeout, Harbaugh and Co. rushed Edwards off the field, before Corum dove into the endzone for a single yard and six points.

Even as the Wolverines led 14-7 — and then 20-7 — Corm was the preferred goal line back.

“(He’s got) that leg drive, that low center to the gravity, that balance and that initial burst too,” Harbaugh said Monday. “The great ones, I’ve noticed, can get up to full speed quicker — just real fast. I would say with Blake it’s either three or four steps to where he’s up to full speed. You can’t get to full speed much faster.”

Harbaugh’s praise rings true this season, but it wasn’t always this way. This far into last season, questions swirled surrounding the Wolverines’ inability to punch short runs into the back of the endzone. In week eight of last year, Michigan’s matchup against Michigan State saw the Wolverines fail to convert three red-zone drives into touchdowns. Michigan had two drives from within 10 yards, and one at the 15 before kicking field goals.

Now though, it isn’t so. As the Wolverines stay red-hot in the red-zone — once again leading up to a week eight contest against the Spartans — Michigan is rolling, all thanks to Corum.

The calculus behind the change is difficult. From offensive line turnover, to a struggling running game outside the redzone, the improvement on the goal line is a welcome surprise. While the Wolverines still want their topsy-turvy running game to flip upright, not all things need to change.