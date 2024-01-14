With four years, 61 total touchdowns and a National Championship separating Blake Corum from the start of his career with the Michigan football team, the senior running back has officially announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft via Twitter.

While the decision does not come as a shock to those around the Wolverines’ program, his departure will mark the end of an era for Michigan. Corum, the Wolverines’ all time leading touchdown scorer, came to Ann Arbor as a 4-star recruit out of Virginia and made a name for himself quickly. In his second year, Corum assumed the No. 2 back role behind Hassan Haskins and ran for 952 yards on 6.6 yards per carry. And in a run heavy offense, Corum, Haskins and the Wolverines managed the programs first defeat of Ohio State in nearly a decade before winning a Big Ten Championship and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But upon his return in 2022, Corum’s career reached new heights. With 1463 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games, Corum had internally decided to enter the NFL Draft going into what he fully expected to be his final home game against Illinois in late November. However a season-ending knee injury midway through that contest forced him to reevaluate his plans and led him back to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season.

According to Corum, a large part of his decision to return was out of a desire to cement a legacy, and early on in the offseason he set a clear expectation for the Wolverines: ‘Natty or bust.’ And in his return from injury, Corum made good on his promise. Setting a new Michigan record for a single season registering 27 touchdowns, Corum was the Wolverines’ workhorse that propelled them to a third straight Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl victory, and as he had promised — a national championship.

Off the field, Corum gained notoriety from his NIL-funded community service events such as annual Turkey drives and toy-drives in the Ann Arbor area, and in 2023 was named the honorary captain of the Allstate Good Works Team.

As Corum has officially announced his departure, the Wolverines are in a vastly different position than where they had been upon his arrival. From a 2-4 season his freshman year through to a National Championship, the Blake Corum era, one of the most successful in Michigan history, has come to a close.